Tokyo, May 28 . .- The main index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 0.72% this Thursday, a day in which the Government of mainland China approved the controversial security bill for Hong Kong that sparked protests in the city.

The selective fell 168.60 points, to 23,132.76 integers, while the index that measures the behavior of companies in mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong parquet, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.17%.

Among the sub-indices, Finance rose 0.2%, while Services fell 0.77%, Real Estate fell 0.99%, and Commerce and Industry fell 1.85%.

The Hong Kong stock market opened slightly higher, but wasted no time in losses, affected by the debate and subsequent approval, shortly before the closing, of the security law imposed by the mainland legislative body, which sparked the massive protests of the last year in the semi-autonomous city.

The situation in the former British colony, where protests resumed last weekend after easing restrictions due to the pandemic, once again plunged the financial market into losses, compared to the general gains in the Asian markets due to expectations about the economic revival.

Among the benchmark firms in Hong Kong, tech Tencent had the largest trading volume and fell 2.81%, followed by e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba, whose shares devalued 1.93%.

The China Construction Bank (BBC), by contrast, rose 1.48% and insurer Ping An advanced 0.59, while HSBC Bank fell 0.94%.

Among state securities, oil company Cnooc fell 1.12% and Petrochina 0.75%, while shares of Sinopec, the largest Chinese refinery, rose 1.69%.

Trading volume was Hong Kong $ 132.69 billion (€ 15.6 billion / $ 17.1 billion).

.