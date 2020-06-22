The Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls 0.54% with no clear horizon at the end of the pandemic. . / EPA / JEROME FAVRE / Archive

Beijing, June 22 . .- The main index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 0.54% this Monday due to the lack of a clear horizon about the end of the pandemic, which continues to accelerate in territories like the United States and Latin America.

The selective fell 132.55 points, to 24,511.34 integers, while the index that measures the behavior of companies in mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong parquet, Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.96%.

The pessimistic day in Hong Kong was evident in the drop in all its subscripts. Finance yielded 0.51%; Services, 1.75%; Real estate, 1.37%, and Commerce and Industry, 0.17%.

The Hong Kong park was among the Asian markets that failed to raise their heads, such as Tokyo, due to uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on the pace of recovery of the global economy, after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

Among the benchmark firms in Hong Kong, tech Tencent had the highest volume of operations and climbed 3%, while e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba was second for transactions and lost 2.74%.

Online shopping portal Meituan-Dianping fell 2.01% and insurer Ping An 0.38%.

The China Construction Bank (BBC) fell 0.96% and HSBC Bank 1.74%.

Among state securities, the oil company Cnooc fell 0.34%; Petrochina 1.03%, and Sinopec, the largest Chinese refinery, 1.17%.

Trading volume was HK $ 119.58 billion (EUR 13.77 billion / USD 15.43 billion).