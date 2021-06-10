Hong Kong stock closes flat pending US inflation data

Beijing, Jun 10 (.) .- The Hong Kong stock market had little movement today, waiting for the US inflation data to offer some sign of adjustment in the US stimulus policy, and thus its benchmark index, the Han Seng , lost 0.01%, to 28,738.38 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises, which measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, gained 0.11% to 10,716.28 points.

The Energy sub-index lost 0.1%, and Financial, 0.73%, while that of the technology sector rose 0.23%, and real estate also gained 0.75%.

Among the winners of the day, the electric vehicle manufacturer BYD stood out, which climbed 6.36%, and among the losers was the restaurant chain Haidilao, with a fall of 2.82%.

Food delivery company Meituan rebounded from a six-day losing streak, climbing 1.6%.

The third conversation in two weeks between Chinese and US officials about their trade disputes, announced today, did not seem to particularly encourage investors, among whom caution was reigned in the face of US inflation data.

