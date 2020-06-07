In the circle of friends of Sean Wong (not his real name), a 29-year-old marketing specialist and enthusiastic participant in last year’s Hong Kong protests against Beijing, several have begun investigating possibilities for emigration. “It is not that they want to leave, but to have a plan B,” says Wong. Throughout this summer, the dreaded National Security law that Beijing will impose on the territory will be promulgated, and that personalities such as the last British colonial governor, Chris Patten, describe them as “Orwellian”. The autonomous government ensures that it will provide stability; its critics fear that it will put an end, in practice, to the regime of liberties enjoyed by the territory; and the protesters, to open a witch hunt against those who were part of the protests.

Since the measure was announced, consultations on investment abroad and how to obtain quick visas abroad have grown in Hong Kong. Word by word, the British Government’s promises to host up to three million Hong Kong people, almost half of the enclave’s current total population, where 7.4 million people live, are examined word for word. Many protesters have deleted their accounts on social networks and acquired VPN, the computer applications that allow them to hide where their user is.

According to the text approved by the National People’s Congress (ANP, the Chinese Legislative) at the end of May, the measure will penalize “independence”, “terrorism”, “subversion” and “foreign interference”. It also opens the door for the Chinese Secret Police to operate in Hong Kong, something that until now has been officially banned. Now it is up to the ANP leaders in Beijing to write the details, the really important thing about the measure: what acts will fall into one of the four categories and what punishments will correspond to them; whether it will be retroactive, and what role will be reserved for the local courts. If, as its detractors and some foreign governments fear, it will drastically limit freedom of expression and others guaranteed by the “One Country, Two Systems” principle until 2047; or if it is as moderate as the authorities promise.

Although the Basic Law, the Chinese mini-constitution, foresees that the autonomous government is the one to develop its own national security legislation, a first attempt in 2003 was shelved in the face of the massive popular mobilization against it. The prospect of a resumption of last year’s massive protests against Beijing – and the perception that the rest of the world would not pay too much attention, engaged in the fight against the coronavirus – prompted China to take action on the matter to impose its own law. . “Hong Kong people are practically unable to contribute anything” to the drafting of the measure, laments Democratic opposition MP Dennis Kwok in a video conference organized by the Australian think tank Lowy Institute. “No one knows for sure what that text will contain.”

The promulgation of the new standard is expected before September. According to the Hong Kong opposition newspaper Apple Daily, it could happen at the end of June, in a sign of Beijing’s haste: July 1 is the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, when each year a massive march Through the center of the city it serves as a framework to denounce all kinds of local grievances and against the central government. It remains to be seen whether this year it will be authorized or, like the Tiananmen vigil this Thursday, it will be banned on the grounds of public health. But the date that Beijing has most in mind is the legislative elections scheduled for September, just ten months after the Democratic opposition overwhelmed the municipal elections.

In the opinion of former Governor Patten, the steps taken by the central government of Beijing are motivated “by the probability that the September legislatures will cast a large Democratic majority, for a democracy that can supervise what the people are doing.” “A very real concern is that between now and September the Chinese communist regime will try to disqualify anyone who does not declare their support for the National Security Law,” he maintains in a videoconference from London with a group of journalists in Beijing.

The uncertainty around the law is not only political. The Hong Kong Bar Association has also expressed doubts about the impact it may have on the autonomous territory’s legal system. “The shock is ideological. It is Leninist authoritarianism [de la China continental] against liberal constitutionalism [de Hong Kong]”Explains Professor of Law Cora Chan from the University of Hong Kong. “It is not unlikely that the laws drafted in the Chinese legal system require some kind of adaptation to fit the requirements of the Hong Kong legal system,” he says.

The problems are obvious, other specialists point out. “In China they never define exactly what ‘national security’ is.” Therefore, the law could change in accordance with political necessity, ”Professor Johannes Chan of Public Law told Hong Kong television HKRT. “If part of the scope of the law is too broad and the Hong Kong courts say it violates the Basic Law, the protection of human rights, or the civil rights law, and therefore nullify it; if that happens what will the central government do? Applaud and congratulate, or interfere?

Rejection

96% of citizens who declare themselves Democrats in Hong Kong reject the legislation, according to a survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. Among those who claim to support Beijing, 28% also criticize it, while it enjoys the approval of 62%. At the vigil for the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre on Thursday in Victoria Park, held in an act of defiance despite being banned for the first time – officially, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic – one of the slogans more chanted was “Let’s oppose the National Security law.”

But not everyone is against it. Props of the Hong Kong economy such as Standard Chartered banks, HSBC or the Jardines conglomerate have expressed their public support for the measure. The Hong Kong government insists, like Beijing, that the measure will affect a small number of people and behavior, while “the life, property and basic rights and freedoms of the vast majority of citizens will be protected,” says the head of the Freelance Executive, Carrie Lam.

Beyond its scope, Kwok points out, the measure represents a further step in what the supporters of greater democracy in the enclave perceive as an ever-shrinking space for dissent: precisely the reason that gave rise to the protests. from last year. Since the announcement of the new law, slogans in favor of Hong Kong’s independence have been heard on the streets with increasing frequency. “The more pressure they apply, the more the sense of identity deepens” differentiated between the protesters, explains Kwok.

“Independence is winning supporters as a result of government actions,” agrees Sean Wong. In his opinion, “the immediate future looks rather bleak” but, he insists, he does not consider leaving. “Now it is a matter of being more careful, being more innovative in the actions we take. As a Cantonese saying goes: “To become a hero you have to stay safe and sound.”