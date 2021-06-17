Hong Kong rises encouraged by the rebound of tech and car manufacturers

Shanghai (China), Jun 17 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with an advance of 0.43% marked by the rebound, after the disastrous session on Wednesday, of technology titles and especially car manufacturers.

The selective added 121.75 points to 28,558.59, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.25%.

Mixed sign between the sub-indices, although the advances of Commerce and Industry (+0.91%) and Services (+0.38%) weighed more than the setbacks of Finance (-0.09%) and Real Estate (-0.24 %).

In the latter sector, the worst part was taken by New World Development (-0.99%), while in financial terms that dubious honor went to the local HSBC subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (-1%).

Much better was the day for the automakers BYD (+ 8.25%) or Geely (+2.93%), which made up for the heavy losses of the previous session.

There were also strong advances for technological titles such as the producer of lenses Sunny Optical (+7.65%) or that of acoustic components AAC Technologies (+6.06%).

Among the digital leaders of the trading floor, advances although less important: Tencent and Meituan added 0.42% each, while Alibaba settled for 0.2%.

State oil company Petrochina rose 1.94% while its sector partner Sinopec fell 0.96%.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 140,260 million ($ 18,064 million, € 15,129 million).

