Hong Kong rises 0.84% ​​due to the relaxation of measures against covid

Shanghai (China), March 30 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed with gains of 0.84% ​​in a day marked by optimism due to the partial relaxation of the measures of prevention against covid in the city, which includes reduced quarantines for some travelers.

The selective added 239.2 points to 28,577.5, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, rose 0.71%.

Among the sub-indices, only Finance yielded (0.21%) while the rest rose: Services (0.53%), Commerce and Industry (1.64%) and Real Estate (1.78%).

In this last sector, important advances were registered, such as those of Henderson Land (5.89%) or New World Development (5.17%) and also drops in relevance, although smaller in number, such as those of China Overseas (4.36%). ) and China Resources Land (3.92%).

The financial zone had little to celebrate with falls such as those of the state-owned China Construction Bank (1.2%) or Bank of China (1.02%), while HSBC advanced 0.78%.

Among the digital leaders, a good session for Meituan (+ 4.71%) and Alibaba (+ 2.5%), but not so much for Tencent (-0.41%).

Mixed sign between Chinese state stocks: Cnooc (0.6%) and Sinopec (0.24%) fell in the oil sector but not Petrochina (+1.05%), while China Unicom did not register movements and China Mobile was up 0.49%.

The title that benefited the most from the session was the clothing manufacturer Shenzhou International (+ 9.52%).

The business volume of the session was 169,280 million Hong Kong dollars (21,776 million dollars, 18,538 million euros).

