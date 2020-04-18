Hong Kong police carried out a major operation on Saturday against leaders of the pro-democracy movement, arresting 14 people for their support or participation in the massive protests that took place in the Asian financial center last year.

Those arrested included media magnate Jimmy Lai, 72, founder of the opposition daily Apple Daily, arrested at his home.

Parliamentarians or ex-parliamentarians Martin Lee, Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung and Au Nok-hin, accused of having organized illegal demonstrations in August and October, were also detained, police said.

All 14 will be brought to justice in mid-May, Commissioner Lam Wing-ho said.

“The detainees have been or will be charged soon,” said the senior police officer.

Hong Kong was the scene for several months of 2019 of huge mobilizations, which sometimes degenerated into violence, with clashes with the security forces.

The protests were initially sparked by a bill – later abandoned – that envisaged authorizing extraditions to mainland China, where citizens have fewer rights and the judicial system is more opaque.

Demonstrations in this semi-autonomous territory quickly drifted towards a pro-democracy movement demanding more freedoms. This has been an open challenge to the power of Beijing, since the former British colony was returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Demonstrations and clashes with the police gradually ceased, due in part to exhaustion and arrests, but also to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese leaders refused to give in to activists’ demands, among others, the organization of free elections in the territory, and an amnesty for the more than 7,000 people detained during the movement.

Press magnate Mai had previously been detained in February, accused of having participated in a rally last August that had been declared illegal.

“I am finally being charged. How do I feel? Very relieved,” MP Martin Lee said after being notified of the charges.

Considered the father of the democratic movement in the enclave, Lee stated: “For many years, many months, many brave young people were arrested and charged, while I was not. I am sorry,” said this 81-year-old lawyer, founder of the main party in town.

His statements were criticized by the enclave’s police chief, Chris Tang.

“Although he was a veteran of the legal profession … he continues to incite young people to break the law. I don’t think he should be proud, he should be embarrassed,” he criticized.

The local government, a supporter of Beijing, “is trying with all its might to impose a reign of terror,” warned pro-democracy MP Claudia Mo.

“It is obvious that they are choreographing all their acts,” he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the arrests “deeply troubling.” “The politicization of law enforcement is incompatible with the universal values ​​of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” Pompeo said in a tweet.

“The arrests of pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong today are the coup de grace for the concept of ‘one country, two systems’,” said Sophie Richardson, director of Human Rights Watch for China, referring to the principle that guarantees in the city ​​freedoms that the Chinese of the continent do not enjoy.

“It is difficult to predict Beijing’s next initiatives, but it seems that Hong Kong leaders will continue to allow abuses rather than defend the rights of inhabitants,” he added.