By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Jun 28 (.) – Hundreds of Hong Kong people marched silently on the streets of the city on Sunday in protest against the impending national security legislation to be implemented by the Chinese government.

Riot police, armed with shields, stood nearby as the crowd raced from the Jordan neighborhood to the Mong Kok neighborhood in the Kowloon district, as part of a « silent protest » in which parades were unheard. usual chants or slogans.

On Sunday the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress discussed the proposed national security laws in Beijing, in a meeting that will last three days.

The laws are expected to pass before the end of June, but a draft has not yet been released.

« I am here to oppose national security laws, » said Esther, 25, who took to the streets of Jordan on Sunday.

« It is not the last battle, there is long-term resistance (to the laws). »

The protest took place a day after Hong Kong police denied permission for an annual march on July 1 on the handover of the former British colony to Chinese authorities twenty-three years ago.

Police argued in a statement that holding a demonstration would be a violation of Hong Kong’s current ban on gathering of groups of more than 50 people, which was imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute for . showed that national security legislation is opposed by the majority of people in the financial center.

The poll also showed that support for the protests fell from 58% in March to 51% in June, while opposition to the protests rose from 28% to 34%.

(Information from Scott Murdoch; additional information from Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou; edited by additional information from Christopher Cushing; translated by Tomás Cobos)