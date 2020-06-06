Xinhua and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. 24

Hong Kong., The Hong Kong Parliament yesterday approved a controversial law that criminally punishes any outrage against the Chinese anthem, a rule that the opposition denounces as yet another attempt by Beijing to end the semi-autonomy of the former British colony. The Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region approved the initiative in third reading with the support of 41 legislators and one against.

The secretary of Constitutional and Continental Affairs of the government of the region, Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, indicated that the law of the national anthem will take effect on June 12, and called on residents not to commit insulting acts.

The Chinese authorities have long been outraged by the whistles and shouts that accompany the national anthem, especially in soccer stadiums, where the Hong Kong national team plays, at a time when the independence movement of the territory is gaining strength.

Thousands of protesters lit candles and chanted slogans in Hong Kong last night during a vigil to remember the crackdown on Chinese protesters in Tiananmen Square.

For the first time in three decades, this year the police did not authorize traditional vigil due to the risks of contagion by the new coronavirus.

However, several protesters removed the barriers that had been installed around Victoria Park and a crowd managed to enter with candles in hand.

Shortly afterward, the police arrested several youths in the Mongkok business district, but allowed the protest to continue in Victoria Park.

This vigil draws crowds each year in the former British colony in remembrance of the Chinese army’s intervention on the morning of June 4, 1989, in the vicinity of the iconic square in Beijing.

The repression caused more than a thousand deaths and ended seven weeks of student and worker marches denouncing corruption and calling for democratic opening.