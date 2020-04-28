Evacuated from her home in Hong Kong by doctors wearing protective gear, Catherine Kosasih did not know whether or not she would see her four-and-21-month-old daughters again.

Once in the hospital, when her diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed, she was kept in isolation and her husband and children were quarantined. Worse yet, they discovered that their youngest daughter was allergic to formula and there was no way to feed her.

“I left the house suddenly and did not know how long I would be in the hospital. I had so many concerns, but one of the biggest was about the baby, who was still breastfeeding. Especially after the bad reaction to the artificial milk, so strong that my husband almost called an ambulance, “explains the 33-year-old woman.

After doctors told her they should discard her milk because she could pass the medicine she was taking to treat the virus to her baby, Kosasiha contacted Gemma MacFarlane, founder of Hong Kong Breastfeeding, a support group for networks. social.

MacFarlane posted a call for help online, asking for milk donations.

In a matter of hours, dozens of mothers had gathered to offer what they could, and in just one day more than 15 liters of natural milk, enough to feed the baby for about two weeks, were guaranteed.

“I was crying, and I still can’t believe that so many mothers expressed milk for my baby,” said Kosasih, who suffered from fever, fatigue, muscle pain and had spots on her lungs. Thus, he spent two weeks in the hospital.

– Race against time –

So far, the new coronavirus has not been detected in breast milk, and the World Health Organization (WHO) asked that women who have been infected with COVID-19 and who wish to breastfeed, should receive support to do so safely.

But Hong Kong has some of the strictest isolation rules for virus patients.

MacFarlane felt compelled to help: “It is bad enough that you have separated from your baby, but to think that you have had to waste your liquid gold is horrible, and then your baby had a terrible reaction to the breast milk substitute. Don’t worry it would be like someone without a heart, “he said.

For many parents, the fear that their children will face quarantine or hospitalization alone, or that they will be separated from them, is far more worrisome than contracting the virus itself.

The plight of Kosasih and her husband, Juergen Ditz, who was caring for two quarantined babies, struck a chord with many women who donated breast milk.

“During these dark times, we must show compassion and empathy. If I were in the same situation, I would be desperate,” said Nicole Bautista, mother of a child and who pumped milk to contribute.

But there were still logistical challenges to overcome, such as gathering milk donations and keeping them refrigerated. Thus, the Hong Kong Breastfeeding volunteers actually formed a relay network to supply the milk.

After MacFarlane’s plea for help, when the offers started piling up, Gillian Coull took over picking them up and recruited her partner, David Barnaby, who acted as a motorcycle courier touring the city in search of milk.

Barnaby handed the boxes over to Nissa Cornish and other women, who took them to the delivery site next to the family’s home in a remote part of Hong Kong.

“It was really impressive to see how ready and willing the moms were to share their precious stock of breast milk with a complete stranger like me. Some moms contributed more than two liters each,” Coull recalled.

Ditz says he tried to maintain some normalcy with the children, connecting with his wife via video call to wake them up and eat together. But without viable milk, she feared the baby would also end up in the hospital, until she saw the large donation at her door.

“I couldn’t believe it. I never perceived how much community spirit exists in Hong Kong, usually so focused on money,” he said.

The new coronavirus pandemic is fueling similar initiatives globally, with online orders that translate into real-world donations. Donating breast milk is legal but the gesture is simply not regulated in most countries of the world.

American writer and blogger Jenny Tamas, who has millions of followers on social media, launched a national milk donation campaign through Instagram after hearing about mothers distressed about being unable to feed their babies when the pandemic started the supermarkets were almost empty.

The Tamas project allowed mothers who needed breast milk from each state to agree with donors.

“When you have a hungry baby and you have no other options, you don’t have time to wait,” he said.