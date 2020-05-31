The Hong Kong government, akin to the Beijing regime, assured this Saturday (05/30/2020) that it will not yield to threats from US President Donald Trump, after he ordered to start a process to “eliminate the exceptions” by which the United States it accords the former British colony “different and special treatment” with respect to China.

China did not react to President Trump’s announcements while the Beijing press emphasized violence in Minneapolis. The nationalist Global Times newspaper, which criticized an editorial published in Chinese and English “a press conference full of lies” about Hong Kong, was one of the few newspapers to focus on the subject. However, Hong Kong’s Security Minister John Lee said today that “the United States is not going to win” with his threats to the local Executive, which is “doing the right thing” by backing Beijing’s newly passed national security law. for Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, local Justice Minister Teresa Cheng said that “Trump has no legal basis” to carry out the measure he has ordered, according to the Hong Kong public television and radio station (RTHK). Also, Finance Secretary Paul Chan added that “the city is prepared to face possible sanctions”, and that the Executive is working on a “contingency plan” in case the US withdraws the special status it grants to Hong Kong .

Trump on Friday condemned the controversial security law, which aims to ban any act of Chinese central “subversion against the Government” in that city, and ordered his government to start a process to eliminate the aforementioned exceptions. Pro-Beijing protesters gathered outside the United States consulate in Hong Kong today to protest what they consider “Washington’s interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Meanwhile, the city’s pro-democracy movement continues to prepare its strategy, and today the Demosisto formation asked the international community to back the United States in its opposition to the security law. “We call on more international allies to support Hong Kong. Actions are stronger than words. In addition to opposing the law, it is important to establish tools to put pressure on Beijing, “said party secretary general Joshua Wong.

“If nothing is done and the national security law is implemented in Hong Kong, it will be a nightmare. The sanctions would be a lesser evil, “added former group secretary-general Nathan Law.