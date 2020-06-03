Ap, Afp, ., Sputnik and Xinhua

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 24

Geneva. The head of the Hong Kong Executive, Carrie Lam, yesterday accused the United States of applying a double standard towards China and the former British colony, comparing the unrest in the United States with the protests that opponents of her have been carrying out for a year. government.

In response to the new security law for Hong Kong that was passed by the Chinese Parliament last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he will end the low tariffs he granted to Hong Kong. We have clearly seen the double standard, Lam pointed out.

Meanwhile, protests against police violence and racism continued in various cities around the world. Thousands of people gathered yesterday in front of the Paris court, called by the family support committee of Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 when he was in police custody.

From Australia to Europe, protesters identified with the cause of the protests in the United States and called on their governments to tackle racism and police violence. Mobilizations were reported over the weekend in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, New Zealand and several Canadian cities.

The death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in Minnesota on the 25th was an abuse of power and the European Union is shocked and shocked by what happened, said the block’s head of foreign policy, Josep Borrell.

The police must not use their capabilities the way they have; That is an abuse of power and has to be denounced, he added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, affirmed that the pandemic and protests in the United States highlight endemic racial discrimination.

He argued that statistics show a devastating impact of Covid-19 on populations of African origin, as well as on ethnic minorities in countries such as Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australian Aboriginal lawmaker Linda Burney has urged governments to reduce deaths of indigenous people in police custody, which have risen to 430 in her country since 1991.

Iranian authorities demanded to bring the United States to international courts for systematic racism.

