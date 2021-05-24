Hong Kong Chow Yun-Fat’s Top 10 Movies

‘The curse of the golden flower’ (Zhang Yimou, 2006)

The success of ‘Tiger and Dragon’ was a boom in poetic Asian films with cables and love affairs. Yun-Fat signed up for this gorgeous Chinese version of the genre that Zhang Yimou, as usual, fell short of.

After this title, at the peak of his success, the actor allowed himself to be the guest star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ (Gore Verbinski, 2007), but everything changed when, just two years later, the disaster from ‘Dragonball Evolution’ (James Wong, 2009) made him try the less kind side of the industry.