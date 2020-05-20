HONG KONG. The Hong Kong executive extended the restrictions on concentrations to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, so for the first time in 30 years the population would not commemorate the June 4 repression of Tiananmen in Beijing in 1989.

Every year, a vigil gathers large crowds in the former British colony remembering the bloody intervention of the Chinese army on June 4, 1989 in this square in the heart of Beijing.

It is the only place in China where this episode is commemorated, which in itself illustrates the unique freedoms that Honk Kong enjoys under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”, the foundation of the 1997 retrocession. Last year, the vigil of the Thirtieth anniversary drew crowds, in a tense political context, as the pro-Beijing executive tried to impose a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to China.

A week later, a major political crisis began, with seven months of almost daily demonstrations and actions in the semi-autonomous region.

But, the coronavirus pandemic may break tradition, as authorities announced they would extend the restrictions, particularly one that prohibits meetings in groups of more than eight people.

“VERY SYMBOLIC CANCELLATION”

Now, the organizers of this vigil hope that authorities prevent this annual meeting from being held, usually in Victoria Park, in the heart of Hong Kong Island.

“We believe that our chances of realizing it are very slim,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, president of the Hong Kong Alliance for Support for Democratic-Patriotic Movements in China. “An annulment of the vigil would be very symbolic, since it has been going on for three decades,” he added, adding the activist, who expects Hong Kong people to light candles in the neighborhoods.

From mid-April to early June 1989, millions of students, workers and intellectuals mobilized demanding democratic changes in China and denouncing corruption and inflation.

Soldiers and tanks regained control of Beijing, shooting protesters and ordinary civilians on avenues and Tiananmen Square.

