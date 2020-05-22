By Clare Jim and Sarah Wu

HONG KONG, May 22 (.) – Hong Kong activists on Friday called for a march against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation on the city, raising alarm over fears that new laws may erode its freedoms through “strength and fear”.

“We were already expecting China to do something to hold us back. But this measure is too much,” said Leung, 21, a criminology student in Hong Kong.

The news hit financial markets, out of concern that the semi-autonomous city’s status as a global financial center is at risk, and the Hong Kong stock market fell as the Chinese parliament met on Friday to discuss the new law.

While it was unclear if the mobilization would materialize, it was unauthorized and plans to start its tour at noon near the central business district and end at the China Liaison Office, the body of the Chinese central government in the region, but this is a sign that Hong Kong could experience a resurgence of unrest.

The legislation could be a historic turning point for Hong Kong and increase geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, whose relationship has already deteriorated due to trade disputes and reciprocal accusations about the coronavirus pandemic.

“It looks like a summer of friction is brewing between the US and China,” said Stephen Innes, head of global market strategy at AxiCorp.

Innes said the new law could reignite the pro-democracy protests of 2019, the biggest crisis the former British colony has gone through since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong stocks fell 3.2%, leading the declines in Asia, and the Hong Kong dollar fell slightly against the US dollar.

Speaking during his annual presentation to the Chinese Parliament, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Friday that China will establish a “robust” legal system and enforcement mechanisms to ensure national security in Hong Kong and Macao, its other semi-autonomous city.

China’s new proposed legislation for Hong Kong requires the territory to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, according to a draft of the legislation seen by ..

The document says the law will address secession, subversion and terrorist activities, as well as foreign interference. He says he will safeguard the “general jurisdiction” of the central government, as well as Hong Kong’s “high autonomy”.

A previous attempt to adopt similar legislation in 2003 encountered a protest that drew around half a million people to the streets and was eventually shelved.

Pro-democracy activists and politicians have for years opposed the idea of ​​national security laws, arguing that they could erode the city’s autonomy, guaranteed by the devolution agreement, carried out under the slogan “one country, two systems,” which according to China is undermined by protesters.

“In essence, you are directly stating that the ‘one country two systems’ system is null and a failure,” said Eric Cheung, senior professor in the law department at the University of Hong Kong.

“THE END OF HONG KONG”

Local pro-democracy lawmakers denounced the plans Thursday night as “the end of Hong Kong.” “Beijing is trying to silence the critical voices of Hong Kong people with force and fear,” pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong tweeted. “Deep down, the protesters know that we insist not because we are strong, but because we have no other option.” The introduction of Hong Kong security laws on the Chinese parliament’s agenda, which begins its annual session on Friday after a months delay due to the coronavirus, prompted a warning from US President Donald Trump that Washington would react “forcefully “

The US State Department also warned China, saying that the high degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the special status of the territory in US law, which has helped it maintain its position as world financial center.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council urged Beijing on Friday not to lead Hong Kong to “further upheaval” due to misguided political decisions.

An editorial in the state newspaper China Daily late on Thursday indicated that the proposed legislation “will better safeguard Hong Kong’s development.”

“The overreaction by rioters and their foreign sponsors, who see that legislation as a thorn in the bush, only confirms the relevance of the decision and the urgent need for that legislation,” he said.

(Information from the Hong Kong newsroom; written by Marius Zaharia; edited by Michael Perry, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)