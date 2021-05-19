You don’t need many ingredients to prepare this recipe with a delicious combination of flavors.

Watch the video at the end of this recipe to see how it is prepared.

Honey mustard pork chops

Difficulty: Easy Portions

6

portions Preparation time

5

minutes Cooking time

25

minutesTotal time

30

minutes

Ingredients

1 Kg pork chops (1 lb)

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons mustard

¼ cup orange juice

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Instructions

In a skillet over medium heat add two tablespoons of oil and seal the pork chops. Approximately 5 minutes per side. Once sealed, pour in ¼ cup water, lower the heat to medium and cover the pan. Let the chops cook for 10 minutes. After time, remove them from the pot and reserve them. In another skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and add the orange juice, honey, mustard, cornstarch, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well, lower the heat and add the chops to the mixture and stir so they are covered in the juice. Cook them for 7 minutes, serve and accompany with rice or salad.

Video

