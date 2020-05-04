As if they had not had enough with the presence of humans and pesticides, honey bees now face the harshest crisis they have faced in hundreds of years, the attack of a parasitic mite, called Varroa destructor, which is devastating to a hive since it can destroy it in a very short time if left untreated.

This mite was originally infested only by colonies of Asian honey bees (Apis cerana)Therefore, the European honey bees (which are the species that we use to produce honey in basically the entire world) do not have the necessary natural defenses to protect themselves from it. For example, Asian bees often permanently bury their young when they notice that they are infested with these mites. Apis cerana are so sensitive to parasitation that they die directly after infestation, sacrificing themselves to prevent the mite from reproducing.

Scientists believe that humans helped transport the parasite to Europe sometime in the 1950s. Today, it has spread to all regions where honey bees are kept, except Australia and a handful of remote islands, Quickly becoming a global pandemic and the greatest pathological threat to the health of honey bees.

Beekeepers and scientists are doing their best to raise Varroa-resistant genetic cattle, but it is expensive and laborious work that is not feasible for most companies. What’s more, a handful of commercial queen producers in the United States raise and distribute millions of queens, the breeding females that lay all the eggs in one colony; and these producers do not rigorously breed resistance to mites, so beekeeper colonies are also generally not resistant to mites.

According to scientific reports from the 2.6 million honey bee colonies in the United States, more than half are infested with Varroa Destroyer and could be many more in other parts of the continent.

Specialists calculate that if this pandemic is not controlled in less than two years, the hives could die.

.