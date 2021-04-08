Honest Godzilla vs. Kong taunts unnecessary humans – Tomatazos

Another honest movie and trailer courtesy of Screen Junkies. For those who are not familiar with this YouTube channel, it has become famous for its trailers in which they make fun of all the errors and inconsistencies of a movie and everyone who is involved in it. They focus on movies, but they have also made them into series, anime and even more general things like streaming services. Nothing escapes their sharp tongues and their narrator, with a voice so characteristic that it has already been parodied on several occasions.

Now it is the turn of the unexpected success in this new stage of opening theaters in the United States: Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. In fact, that’s the first thing they scoff at; that it is a movie that was released just before we lost our sanity due to the confinement in which we are all due to the pandemic. Before continuing reading, I recommend that you watch the trailer here:

One of the most striking things is that the narrator claims the existence of this movie when he remembers that in the honest Godzilla trailer – 93% asked for a Kong vs. Kong crossover. Godzilla vs. Pacific Rim. He thinks that thanks to Mecha Godzilla’s fight against Kong and Godzilla it can easily be said that:

[Nosotros] we made this movie exist.

They also point out something very true about the tape. Although Kong is thrown to the ground, this is the most developed character to the degree that it seems that the director wanted us to support him more than Godzilla. He is given more screen time and more humanized than his reptilian adversary.

On the other hand, the main thing they make fun of is one of the great and undeniable flaws of the MonsterVerse movie: the human characters. The important thing about these movies is the monsters and it is the reason why people go to see them. In this one specifically for the fight between the two legendary kaijus. Of course, they did not miss the opportunity to note this fact:

One thing remains constant: No one watching the movie gives a damn about anything about [los humanos]. […] Meet the humans from the MonsterVerse because I had too, so now you too. They are only here to shout what is going on, although there is no way that any of them can know that information.

Most of his teasing is focused on this aspect. They can’t help but notice that in the movie there are relatives of characters from other Monsterverse movies who were never mentioned by chance. Also the fact that it is a tradition in this cinematographic universe to put great actors to say in the most serious way absurd phrases that involve one of the monsters.

In that sense, it must be remembered that not long ago the director Adam Wingard said that humans should have less screen time in case the MonsterVerse continues to exist:

I think ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is the first time that we’ve really been able to have full sequences where the movie leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character. That’s a huge advance in terms of visuals and even in terms of story. If there is another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion it should be the first full monster movie. I’d say 30 percent human, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula for what a lot of these movies are generally about. I think people are ready for it.

Definitely the people behind Screen Junkies seem to agree with the director and they are not the only ones. It would be interesting to see a movie of these titanic beasts in which they are given the time to shine that they deserve.

