HONDURAS VS UNITED STATES, CONCACAF LEAGUE OF NATIONS, TODAY JUNE 03, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Honduras vs United States, in a duel corresponding to the tournament CONCACAF Nations League, this Thursday, June 03, 2021.

PREVIOUS

The United States has won no more and no less than eight of their last 10 games played, going into halftime with an advantage in seven of them.

However, the Honduran team has accumulated four consecutive games without achieving a victory, of which two were defeats, one of them both at halftime and at the end.

In addition, Berhalter’s men have managed to defeat the bicolor in four of their six most recent direct confrontations, three of them also winning at the end of the first half.

Honduras will play against him USA in the Sports Authority Fieldat 6:30 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to CONCACAF Nations League.

HONDURAS VS UNITED STATES Schedules

United States: 6:30 p.m. (ET) / 7:30 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 18:30

Ecuador: 18:30

Colombia: 18:30

Peru: 18:30

Argentina: 19:30

Chile: 18:30

TRANSMISSION LINKS

