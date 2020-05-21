On the current crisis in the Honduran State, he writes Huete Salgado (July 23, 2019), that there may be a reductionist vision in the philosophical, political and ideological sense, focusing the entire problem on political figures and political parties. However, it must be analyzed that the corruption it is the result of a historical process that has to do with the capitalist mode of production.

Honduras has historically been hit by banana companies, mining companies, transgenic companies and companies linked to the agro-fuel business, which impose themselves on the sovereignty of the southern countries of the United States. All following the policies of multinationals of the supranational states, of the forces hegemonic economic that have been accompanied by coups, all for the purpose of the reproduction of capital at the expense of the exploitation of the labor force.

The history of humanity is the history of the struggle of lessons, and in Honduras and Central America, that history of struggle of the exploited sectors against their exploiters has been marred by Spanish barbarism, the intervention of Iturbide-Mexico, the intervention of Chatfield-British Empire, and finally the Monroe-US doctrine of the which we have not yet been able to undock.

There are many causes for the absence in Honduras of a true independence, (Salgado Bonilla, May 6, 2018) but its dire consequences no longer persist hidden in the shadows of history. The economic interests of an oligarchic group linked to Juan Orlando Hernández (JOH), and to private banking, (eager to reproduce their capital as quickly as possible), found in corruption and drug trafficking the mechanism to achieve this.

For Salgado Bonilla (May 6, 2018) The structures of domination of the colony remained intact in the country, especially those of power, after 1821. In reality, the productive forces developed, although in conditions of subordination, which maintained their own Eurocentric ideological vision. of the victors of the conquest and, for that reason, a national position in front of the world was never sought, and the local ruling classes retained the same vision of development of the European metropolises.

For his part, Ugarteche (March, 2019) points out that it is until the end of the second decade of the 19th century that the American republics culminated the stage of their struggles for Spanish independence, and Spain entered a spiral of weakening hegemonic against Great Britain and economic liberalism.

This allowed, according to Salgado Bonilla (May 6, 2018) the substitution of a quasi-feudal class for another (Gachupina for Creole) on September 15, 1821, and prevented the emergence of a bourgeoisie national that would shape, in practice, liberal thought within our borders.

It was not until the 1870s, after the death of Rafael Carrera, that the attempt to bring liberal ideology emerged and with it, put into practice the modernization of Honduras. There was, then, a late development of the capitalism, which is modulated with the appearance of the first mining concession to a transnational (San Juancito: Rosario Mining Company), which would mark the continuation of underdevelopment and dependent development of our country.

Subsequently, with the arrival of the banana transnational companies, the first glimpses of capitalist production relations in the north of the country occur. Although this phenomenon does not contribute to developing national productive forces, since while in the banana There are already exploitative relations on wage labor. In the rest of the country, feudal relations are maintained between large landowners and peasants.

In this way, the liberal state does not become consolidated in Honduras (Salgado Bonilla, May 6, 2018) and rather the concept of the Banana Republic is reinforced. In 1980 Honduras continues to be a backward country, without a national vision, ruled by military dictatorships, located in the center of a Central American revolutionary hotbed.

The inter-oligarchic contradictions that led to the war with El Salvador were resolved through direct intervention by the United States, which pressed for the construction of a supervised democracy, written in the light of the interests of the National Security policy, thus as from the rising monetarist current, known as neoliberalism, and which would link us to date, through the well-known Washington Consensus. With the advent of neoliberalism, the possibilities of consolidating a state disappeared.

For 2006, the Honduran government is assumed by President José Manuel Zelaya Rosales. The population is faced with a daily struggle for survival, having as an ideological justification framework for the implementation of neoliberalism exacerbated by the supposed “End of History”, the revolutionary groups have lost strength, and the social movements, segmented into many demands, but not focused on the revolution, nor the real seizure of power in the country, which this implies, having found spaces in the environmental struggle within different NGOs.

The government of Manuel Zelaya initiates an unprecedented process of confrontation with the dominant powers, constantly entering into disagreements with the Honduran factual groups: the US government, the transnational companies and the groups that oppose social policies that alter the established order of things and at the pre-coup moment , even with the military. The accession to PETROCARIBE and ALBA, in 2008, set off the alarms of these groups, and it is at that moment that the US government decides to return to the old record of the coup d’état.

Although the popular consultation, called by Zelaya in 2009, it generated the adequate field to bring the polarization of society to paroxysm; It is, ultimately (Salgado Bonilla, May 6, 2018) the US decision that finally tips the balance in favor of a military coup, probably since then with an eye on the intervention in Venezuela.

