Honduras starts anticovid vaccination with doses of Moderna, donated by the United States

Honduras began this Thursday to apply Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a United States donation, and the first to receive it were people over 70 years old, health authorities reported.

These vaccines correspond to a Lot of 1.5 million doses of Moderna donated last week by the United States Government, to support the fight against the pandemic in Honduras.

Hondurans get up early for the application of the vaccine

Long lines, crowds and complaints in the vaccination centers have marked today the continuation of the inoculation in the Central American country, which already exceeds 7,000 deaths and is approaching 263,000 infections.

Many Hondurans told journalists that they had to stand guard at some vaccination points established by the Government from 02:00 local time, waiting to be vaccinated.

They denounce disorder in the vaccination centers

“It has been a disorder, there are people since two in the morning (…) it is too slow and when we get to the door there are no more vaccines,” he said. Carlos Rodriguez, 60, while waiting to get vaccinated, despite not having been summoned.

Hilda Pereira, 65, said she was waiting for more than six hours in the long line and failed to get vaccinated due to his age.

“I came with my husband, he could be vaccinated because he is 75 years old, but they did not give me it,” lamented the woman, who commented that she hopes that next week she can be inoculated.

The Ministry of Health of Honduras plans to immunize 63,575 people over 60 years of age in the coming days in three mobile centers and eight fixed vaccination points.

In addition, it plans to vaccinate religious leaders, airport workers and gas station workers not affiliated with Social Security.

A total of 4,600 public transport employees will be vaccinated starting this Friday, while next week around 13,000 health workers will receive the second dose.

The following week you will also be vaccinated with the first dose of Modernto 6,571 prisoners from two prisons in the Central American country.

The head of the Central District Metropolitan Region, Harry Bock, said 24,892 vendors from popular markets will also be immunized with Moderna.

Honduras has received more than 2.6 million anticovid vaccines, between bought and donated, according to official figures.

In this country of 9.5 million inhabitants, some 800,000 people have been vaccinated so far with at least one dose, according to the Honduran Minister of Health, Alba Consuelo Flores.

