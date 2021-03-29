Honduras qualifies Tokyo and leaves the United States out

Mar 29, 2021 at 05:59 CEST

Honduras sealed the first Olympic ticket in CONCACAF and will attend the summer feat for the fourth consecutive time, while for the United States it is the third time that it does not qualify for the Olympic Games.

This team was able to surpass an American team that promised to have a golden generation in which there were several players who have the potential to do great things in the world of soccer in the future.

But the reality has been different since the catrachos arrived at the game with a good collective game and were able to take advantage of an American team that did not see a good performance throughout the tournament.

Juan Carlos Obregón opened the scoring in spare time in the first half when he touched a ball in front of the opposing goal while there were two rival players surrounding him. In the initial part of overtime, Luis Palma came to pressure the United States goalkeeper, David Ochoa, forcing a blunder that would end up being the difference in the match.

Dedicated to all #Honduras! 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 🇭🇳 # Classification to # Tokio2021 🇯🇵 # SueñoOllympico COMPLIED DO # VivaHonduras pic.twitter.com/2xSetYcdMV – Honduras National Team (@FenafuthOrg) March 29, 2021

COULD BE MORE

Honduras had more opportunities to liquidate and thrash, but their inability to define in certain sections, did not give them that position. That’s why in the 52nd minute, Jackson Yueill scored the discount goal from outside the area to add a little more drama to the matchup.

After the defeat, the American manager, Jason Kreis, said that he was the culprit for this failure. But in saying this, he also mentioned that the players had not played a good game and that they “could not touch the ball”.

Honduras will face Mexico in the pre-Olympic final next Wednesday as the host team defeated Canada 2-0 that barely proposed to defend and did not finish off the goal defended by Sebastían Jurado.