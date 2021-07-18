Hondurans win Emmy for COVID-19 awareness campaign

HONDURAS. It was in May when Honduran communicators Mario Ramos Y Adrián GuerraSeeking to promote care in times marked by COVID-19, they created the campaign “La Abuelina Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar”. This project consisted of raising awareness about the pandemic for the Hispanic community in the United States.

The campaign was so successful that they received a nomination for the distinguished international “Emmy” awards. But the joy of that news increased on June 26, when the awards and the result was that the communicators won the award.

Prestigious recognition

Communicators won in the Public Service Announcement Campaign category:

“Hi friends! We just found out that we won the emmy! Thank you Mario Ramos Mynellies Negron Y Susana Flores for believing in us to develop this project. They are a success! A hug to all! Thanks to the entire team for their efforts: Rina Triminio, Allan Rico, Adrian GT Guerra Triminio, Allan Paz, Dana Lucia Guerra ”, shared Guerra on social networks.

The publication received thousands of compliments. users congratulated communicators for raising the name of Honduras.

Through videos and images, the protagonists, La Abuelina and Don Carlos -her husband-, provide advice and information related to the situation due to COVID-19 and the measures to be taken.

The campaign was a success in the United States.

The creators

More about Mario Ramos

Not only is he a journalist, he is also a photography specialist and writer, describing himself as a “storyteller.” He left Honduras in 2007 and has made his way to the United States. He has his own production company, «Cabezahueca Films».

He already won four Emmy Awards; He did it in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, standing out in the categories of producer and director of photography.

More about Adrián Guerra

He is the director of the Honduran production company CG artist, which the previous year participated in the production of the Mexican film “El Camino de Xico.”

He is dedicated to animation for television shows, commercials, short films, feature films and even video games. In his vast career he has made six short films and more than seven thousand commercials.

