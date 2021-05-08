Honduran young man dies during motorcycle competition in the US

The young man was passionate about motorcycles.

TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES. A Honduran native of Olancho who had been living in the United States for several years, died yesterday in the middle of a motorcycle competition, where the catracho was one of the participants.

So far, only the first name of the Honduran is known, called Maynor, and who lived with his father in the United States.

His passion since he was a child

According to testimonies, since he was little, the young man always liked motorcycles. Before leaving the country, Maynor lived in the village of El Pataste, Catacamas, Olancho.

Then there was an opportunity for him to go to the North American country, without thinking twice, he decided to go with his father, at that time he was 17 years old, they indicated.

Once on American soil, the young man did not put aside his passion for motorcycles, he even had the desire to participate in a “motorcycle” race, which are very common in the USA.

Accident

Days ago, the Honduran learned that a motorcycle competition would be held. Therefore, he signed up to participate in it, hoping to win.

On Sunday April 18 of this year, the race was held, it was developed on the Tail of the Dragon or “Dragon’s Tail”, known as the best highway in the United States, located between Tennessee and Carolina del North.

This road is well known by lovers of “motorcycles”, and of adrenaline, since it offers more than 300 curves in its 17.7 kilometers of route.

The competition started normally, Maynor was one of those competing, but a misfortune would soon occur.

Apparently, the catracho lost control of the unit, hitting one of the curves and suffering serious injuries to his body.

The paramedics at the scene tried to save his life, but there was nothing to do, the Honduran had died, they said.

So far, it is unknown if the Honduran will be buried in the United States, or if his remains will be repatriated to Honduras.

