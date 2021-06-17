Honduran woman stands out and investigates to find the cure for Alzheimer’s

The Honduran has stood out for her academic excellence in the United States.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. To date, thousands of scientists have sought to find a cure for alzheimer and Parkinson’s, but they have not had positive results. However, the Honduran Alisson Martinez, wants to change that panorama.

La catracha, who completed his university studies in the United States, seeks, through research, to find the cure that manages to neutralize the aforementioned evils.

Investigation

Martínez assured that he plans to carry out research focused on analyzing both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, syndromes that suffers a large part of the Honduran population and that lack effective treatment.

According to Catracha, who studied biomedical engineering, with his analysis he hopes to change the panorama that exists around Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s in Honduras.

Among the details he gave of how he would carry out his research, he expressed that several studies will be carried out where magnets will be used to observe the activity of neurons, as well as methods to stimulate the brain.

His story

It was the curiosity that she had since childhood that led her to get involved in biomedical engineering. Her grandmother, who has already passed away, suffered a traffic accident, which did not leave her unable to stand up. So Alisson decided to ask the internet something.

The little girl wrote directly on Google, “Why can’t my grandmother walk?” Among the thousands of results, one of the main causes described was paraplegia, that is, paralysis of the lower half of the body.

Thus, she, intrigued by his investigation, chose to pinch her “abu” to test what had become her main hypothesis. He did it once and there was no reaction and, the second time, a little stronger, either. He confirmed it.

Maira – grandmother’s name – became the reason for her eagerness to enter the race. And now he wants to go further. In August it will start with a doctorate in biomedical engineering (with a focus on neuroengineering) at Washington University in St. Louis.

With the vast knowledge that he has, and that he will expand, he will seek to develop treatments that allow to restore hope to Hondurans and people around the world who suffer from problems in their nervous system.

For example, the young woman, who is a native of Tegucigalpa, will investigate mechanisms so that doctors can have a better approach to surgical procedures in the spine and directly in the brain.

