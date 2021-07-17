Honduran woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking in the United States

USA. Guilty the Honduran was declared Bianca Zelaya Mertens, 28, in the United States for the crime of sex trafficking interstate, the Justice Department reported.

Duane evans, prosecutor of the Court of the State of Louisiana, specified that the compatriot – who was known by the alias of “Maritza” or “Jossi” – admitted her authorship in the travel pact and interstate commerce for engage in prostitution.

Now the woman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. On October 13 of this year, he will attend the courts to hear his sentence.

Half of the earnings from “massages”

It was in February 2020 that the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – through a undercover operative– He learned that Zelaya-Mertens was engaged in sex trafficking, according to court documents presented in the case.

A confidential informant contacted the Honduran woman by telephone; in that communication he agreed to a sexual affair with another woman. He took her to a previously agreed place, but was unaware that it was a raid by the Police of New Orleans.

The file details that the Honduran made trips from Houston, Texas, to New Orleans selling sensual massages to her clients; that offer included having sexual intercourse.

Likewise, it collects the account of the women who were “bought”; they revealed to police authorities who did a I charge 50 dollars to each man, but 25 were to be given to Zelaya-Mertens.

In addition, the fellow countryman itself confessed to the agents, during a subsequent interview, that he was engaged in the activity as a source of economic profit.

She also mentioned that she was introduced to the business by another woman, named Miroslava Cabus-Alvarado, who supposedly coordinated so that more women arrived in Louisiana each week for prostitution.

