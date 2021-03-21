Honduran wins competition and his painting is exhibited in the US Capitol

U.S. A young Honduran, only 16 years old, puts up the name of Honduras and through out-of-date paintings he won an important American competition.

This is Roberto Quezada, son of the Honduran writer Roberto Quesada and teacher Lucy Paguada.

Through a report of the Telemundo news network, it was announced that this young painter managed to get one of his paintings to have a place in the US Capitol.

«My parents always taught me Spanish literature, Honduran literature and also works of art from Frida Khalo and Diego Rivera«He said in an interview.

His painting came to Congress through a contest at the national level, where from each district, young people sent a work, and from all of them, Quezada’s was chosen.

“I loved it because there are not many Hispanic artists that are seen in the Capitol right now and that makes me feel very proud,” he told Telemundo.

Your artwork

The work that brought the Honduran to the first place reflects the crisis that the world is facing and deals with the pandemic of COVID-19.

In his painting you can see a doctor with a sad and tired look, dressed in biosecurity equipment and behind him, there is an ambulance and a hospital building, and a storm is coming in the sky.

“There are things in the painting that I put, which are examples of the tragedy that the pandemic was and that is now. For example, there is a storm coming and a doctor in the middle of the painting who looks very tired and sad. At the beginning of the pandemic I watched the news and that had a great impact on me, “he said.

Proud parents

Roberto Quesada is the son of parents migrants, who decided to leave Honduras several years ago. However, they have instilled in their son a love for his roots and above all they have promoted the arts of literature and painting.

“In fact we did not know that he was in the contest, he did not tell us, but it was a surprise, we hugged and got excited”, stated the father of the Honduran.

