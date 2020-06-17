File Image. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández speaks during a joint message with Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Wolf (no photo), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on January 9, 2020. . / Jorge Cabrera (Jorge Cabrera /)

TEGUCIGALPA, Jun 17 (.) – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized on Wednesday for pneumonia after testing positive for coronavirus, but his health condition is good, said the spokesman for the National Risk Management System (Sinager ) of the Central American country.

The president, a 51-year-old lawyer who is in his second consecutive term, reported Tuesday that he had contracted the virus, although he added that he would continue to carry out his work while resting. [nL1N2DU04G]

« After analysis of his laboratory and x-ray exams, he was found to have some infiltrates in his lungs … his diagnosis is pneumonia, » said Francis Contreras, a Sinager spokesman, reading a statement.

« His general state of health is good, however, these findings have caused the medical team (…), which has made an assessment of his situation, recommends that his management be in-hospital, » added Contreras.

Hernández, who is hospitalized in a military hospital located on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, is receiving various intravenous medications.

Contreras assured that the first lady, Ana García, 50, is in good health and without symptoms, as well as the body of aides to the president and staff working at the Presidential House.

Honduras has so far reported 9,656 cases of coronavirus and 330 deaths related to the virus that emerged in China at the end of last year.

(Report by Gustavo Palencia; Written by Raúl Cortés Fernández and Diego Oré)