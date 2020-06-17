The President of Honduras and his wife tested positive for coronavirus, making Juan Orlando Hernández the first Latin American head of state to contract the microbe that COVID-19 causes.

According to a press release released by the Honduran presidency on Tuesday night, the president, “maintained at all times the preventive measures recommended by the health authorities.” However, the text adds, “due to the nature of his work, it was not possible to remain in total isolation, exposed to the risk of contagion.”

Hernández started feeling bad last weekend and was confirmed as infected by the new coronavirus on Tuesday.

The president is already under a treatment that Honduran doctors call “CORN,” as they are the initials for Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin and Zinc. It will remain isolated and under observation, according to the statement. The first lady has no symptoms, but will also remain isolated.

Honduras has more than 9,656 confirmed infections with at least 330 deaths. In the American continent there have been more than 3.8 million infections and almost 204,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. The United States represents 54% of all cases and Brazil 23%, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“The pandemic is still accelerating in the region,” said Carissa Etienne, PAHO director in a virtual conference. “We don’t see the contagion decreasing.”

According to PAHO, Latin America continues in the first wave of the pandemic and June and July will be critical. These months correspond to the winter of the Southern Cone, where numerous cases of influenza are generally reported that could make it difficult to detect COVID-19. That is why the organization has asked countries to increase surveillance.

“Today we are still at the epicenter of this pandemic and the measures must definitely continue,” said Marcos Espinal, director of PAHO’s Communicable Diseases department.

PAHO said that it is especially concerned with the situation of migrants in border areas, especially in the border region of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on the border of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, and in the Amazon region where Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia limit. ; and on the border of Peru, Brazil and Colombia.

According to the organization, these are areas of vulnerable populations that include indigenous and migrant groups, people who frequently mobilize in search of work and opportunities. In these regions, populations lack a strong health and service infrastructure, and access to hospitals is limited.

On Tuesday, the Ecuadorian government extended the state of emergency by 60 days to control the growing spread of the virus. A decree signed by President Lenín Moreno establishes that this decision seeks “the control of the disease through the exceptional measures necessary to mitigate the massive contagion and, on the other hand, to establish emerging mechanisms that allow us to face the economic recession.”

The presidential order ordered that the rights to freedom of association, assembly and transit continue to be suspended to maintain isolation. He added that in order to reactivate the economy, work and productive activities will be gradually resumed, but complying with the proper biosafety protocols.

The Ministry of Health reported that so far there have been 3,970 deaths from COVID-19 and 45,943 infected.

Chile added more than 31,000 infected persons, not considered in its daily reports, bringing the total number of infected persons from 185,000 to more than 215,000, at a time when doctors and experts ask for a quarantine to be implanted in Santiago and its surroundings, which concentrate the majority of the sick who put pressure on the hospital system.

Rafael Araos, head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, explained that the difference in the count of the 31,412 infected was due to the fact that patients who had a coronavirus diagnostic examination were not notified or because the doctors who treated them did not inform the Ministry in time. Health to change cases from suspect to confirmed.

“The city and its hospital system cannot endure another month with these levels of infection and the country cannot resign itself to the high mortality that mated couples bring. Great Santiago must go into hibernation, yes, like a sleeping city,” he said. Public Space, a respected private research center. He added that in addition to greater subsidies for those most in need, the curfew should be extended – which governs from 22:00 to 05:00 – and access to public transport and permits to circulate in the Chilean capital, where eight of the 18 million inhabitants of the country.

Chile added 5,013 new infections on the last day and only 21 died, although it was noted that the figure responds to the fact that the Civil Registry, where the dead are registered, does not work on weekends.

In Argentina, where there are more than 31,000 infected and 862 deceased, the authorities’ concern is in the increase in infections in the City of Buenos Aires and the nearby municipalities located in the province of the same name.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, pointed out that in that metropolitan area “in the last 12 to 15 days the circulation of the new coronavirus increased almost 22%” and added that for this reason they will be “much stricter with control and guarantee that public transport is only for those who work in essential sectors ”.

In the case of the capital, the official pointed out that the strategy of detecting patients in the different neighborhoods going house to house will be deepened. “If the situation becomes complicated, we will go backwards, and if the situation stabilizes, we will be able to continue with activities that we have and adding others,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the northern province of Chaco, bordering Paraguay and another of the outbreaks of contagion in Argentina, the authorities ordered the closure of the borders and the cessation of all activities, including the sale of fuel, in four locations.

On the other hand, Mexico announced its plans for the reopening of churches and temples despite the fact that the number of infections remains high.

Health authorities reported 4,599 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 154,863 infections, and another 730 deaths were registered – a figure similar to that of the United States – for a total of at least 18,310 deaths.

In Mexico there are at least 32,288 infections among health personnel.

For her part, the Minister of the Interior of Colombia, Alicia Arango, announced that the biosafety and hygiene protocols are now ready in 569 of the 1,088 municipalities throughout the country that are not affected by the coronavirus so that they gradually reopen restaurants and churches, but with a distance of two meters, compulsory mask and assistance of 35% of the capacity. This gradual reactivation would take place before July 1 – when the mandatory quarantine is scheduled to end – and would favor more than one million Colombians.

So far in Colombia there have been 54,931 infected and 1,801 deaths.

At night Venezuela raised its number of infected to 3,123 and reports 27 deaths.

Shortly after, Guatemala reported that it registers 10,288 positive people plus 418 deaths. The Foreign Ministry said that 351 Guatemalans have become ill outside the country, of which 142 have died, the vast majority in the United States.

Earlier, in its report “Health Overview: LAC 2020”, the World Bank highlighted that Latin American and Caribbean countries need to spend more and better on health to effectively face a public health emergency like that of COVID- 19.

Spending on health in the region was about $ 1,000 per person in 2017, equivalent to a quarter of what was spent by countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Furthermore, the report indicates, the capacity of the region’s systems “is considerably less”, including their capacity to offer quality services to the most vulnerable groups.

The joint report by the OECD and the World Bank, the first devoted entirely to Latin America and the Caribbean, argues that “serious reflection is needed not only on how to secure more funds but also on how to better spend health resources.”

In the region, total health spending was 6.6% of GDP in 2017, below 8.8% in OECD countries. In Venezuela, for example, it was 1.1%, while in Cuba it was 11.7% and in Uruguay 9.2%.

In Latin America there have been more than 1.7 million infections and more than 82,100 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 8.1 million people and killed nearly 440,600 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on government reports. and the health authorities of each country.