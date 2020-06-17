The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, and his wife, Ana García.

So far, they are the first presidential couple to have contracted the disease in Latin America.

Tegucigalpa.- The president of HondurasJuan Orlando Hernández announced that he contracted COVID-19, the same as his wife, Ana Garcia, but who feels strong enough to overcome the disease.

The ruler said, through local media, that he will continue to exercise his functions via « telework ».

« As president of the nation, I want to communicate that during this weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19, » said Hernández.

The president did not specify if he will telework from the Presidential House, his residence or the Military Hospital, where he would have been treated.

« I believe that it is part of the risk that one runs in these responsibilities. For my work I have not been able to stay one hundred percent at home, now I will continue to carry out all my activity by telecommuting, in isolation, » he added.

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales, presidential commissioner in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not respond to several attempts by Efe to contact him by telephone to talk about the president’s case.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Honduras Today it amounted to 330 with eight new cases confirmed by the National Risk Management System (Sinager).

The agency also reported 478 new infections, with a total of 9,656, in a three-month pandemic.

The president pointed out that he has « mild symptoms », but that he has already started with MAIZ treatment, a four-drug formula that promotes Honduras to stop the disease in the first days, and to feel « better ».

« However, I have been recommended to rest, but I will continue to carry out my work electronically and through my officials and collaborators. In other words, we will be in contact, » he added.

On medical advice, Hernández said he will undergo a new evaluation in the next few hours, which will determine « the steps to follow. »

« We are also taking preventive measures with all the staff that works with me and are being evaluated by the medical team. I also inform you that two of our collaborators, and my wife Ana, have been positive, but all three are already undergoing treatment, » said the president.

Hernández also asked the population to « take all necessary care » and « observe to the letter the biosecurity measures. »

We continue in the fight and we trust God that we are going to get ahead of this situation. Personally, I trust God, Honduran doctors and the medications we are using to combat this disease, « he emphasized.

« And just as many have recovered so far, in a few days we will return to normal activity, meanwhile, we will be communicating by electronic means and fulfilling our obligation via telework, we trust in God and in the capacity that we Hondurans have of overcome adversity, « he added.

SOLIDARITY WITH HERNÁNDEZ

The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, expressed his solidarity with Hernández earlier today in a message on the social network Twitter.

« I sympathize with the president of Honduras, @JuanOrlandoH and the first lady, @anagarciacarias, regretting their positive result in the COVID-19 test. I raise my prayers for his speedy recovery and I express my expressions of consideration, respect and esteem, « said the Guatemalan president.