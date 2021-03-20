Honduran migrant drowned while trying to cross into the US

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. Every day, thousands of compatriots leave the land where they were born in order to fulfill the “American dream” but many times that journey turns into a nightmare.

A young Honduran woman drowned while trying to cross the border from Tijuana to San Diego, California, United States, swimming through the Pacific Ocean.

According to international media, the event occurred around 2:30 pm yesterday, Saturday. Apparently, the 28-year-old, who was accompanied by another Honduran, decided to get into the ocean waters to get past the border wall.

However, the woman began to have problems because the waves were very strong, and she began to scream for help. Some security agents from the Mexican state of Tijuana, who were monitoring the area, they managed to listen to the Honduran and they quickly came to his rescue.

They managed to get the woman out of the water, but she was unconscious so the security elements called an ambulance.

Paramedics from the Aquatic Rescue Unit of the Fire Department arrived at the scene, who reported that the woman had already died of drowning.

Family mother

On the other hand, the migrant who accompanied the Honduran woman was at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office. According to the man’s testimonies, the woman was the mother of two children, whom she left in charge of in a shelter in the city of Tijuana.

Honduran boy drowned in Rio Grande

On February 18, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported that an eight-year-old Honduran boy had lost his life. The little boy died drowned in the waters of the Rio Grande when he tried to cross the border from Mexico with the United States.

According to reports, the boy was together with several adults on a small island in the middle of the river, but he could not bear the blows of the water, which enveloped him and submerged him for several minutes.

After the unfortunate event, members of the Beta Group of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Piedras Negras, in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, recovered the body of the minor.

