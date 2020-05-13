Dallas, Texas

“All you need in this life is confidence and perseverance, so victory will be certain”: Mark Twain, American writer and speaker. A phrase that defines the trajectory of a brilliant Honduran dreamer.

Rony David Nehring Interiano He is a young man from Honduras, originally from the city of Santa Bárbara, in the west of the country, who with only 8 years old came to the United States in search of a dream and that today is reality when he graduates with honors like Bachelor in Economics and Finance in the University of Texas at Dallas.

This young professional is one of more than 16,000 Hondurans who was enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Daca) and now an example of improvement for other young people who yearn to fulfill the American dream.

The Daca It was released on June 15, 2012 by the former president Barack Obama and sought to protect immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally while they were still under 16 from deportation and grant work permits. However, the president Donald trump announced in 2017 the end of the program, a topic that is aired in the US Court.

In search of a dream

Rony David began his studies at the age of 5 in the “Gabriela Mistral” kindergarten in Santa Barbara under the guidance of his teachers Marlen Sagastume and Norma Rodríguez, successfully completing their high school.

His first grades of primary education were studied at the bilingual school “Building Happy World” obtaining high academic index and awarded for his outstanding performance as a student.

Days before continuing his third grade of primary school, the boy received the great news that his destiny would begin to change: his mother Ilsia Vanessa Interiano Lanza already had everything ready so that he could travel to the United States and meet her again.

When Rony David received the news with such joy, he said: “I am finally going to live with my real mom”, words that certainly broke the heart of his (grandmother) grandmother, Martha Judith Lanza Leiva, a retired teacher who took responsibility for take care of him and guide him along the path of God in the absence of his mother, who years ago decided to travel in search of the American dream.

When he started his trip, he said to his grandmother: “the day has finally come, hasn’t it, morning?”, Recalls with nostalgia the teacher Martha Lanza, who now rejoices in her triumphs.

Upon arrival in North America, he was not all rosy and encountered many obstacles, including language. He learned and studied it hard because he knew that he should continue his studies, since that was his dream despite the fact that his mother worked hard to give him the best.

When he turned 14, he joined, like any immigrant, strong jobs, from working in the yard to cleaning restaurants and thus paid for his studies, always with the support of his mother.

Thanks to being a faultless young man and beneficiary of the program Daca, Rony David Nehring began his university studies and began working at the prestigious financial company JP Morgan Chase, where it stands out among the group of bank executives.

Due to the pandemic of coronavirus that affects the world and that only in the United States are more than 1.4 million infections, The University of Texas at Dallas canceled the graduation events scheduled for this May 13, but it will not be an obstacle for your family, friends and colleagues to celebrate the triumphs of Rony David, a young man who raises the name of Honduras in North American lands.

