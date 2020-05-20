Chronicle: Honduran deported for bathing her children with cold water. After beating them, the woman plunged them into the tub, according to police. Cases like these occur daily in the Hispanic community that apparently does not assimilate that in the United States. bodily abuse is considered a serious crime.

A Hispanic mother from Georgia is imprisoned and at high risk of being deported after being accused of child cruelty.

According to the Cobb County authorities report, Meiri Josari Lara Oliva, 23, wanted to force her two little ones to bathe in cold water, but as they resisted, she punished them as they should not.

Police allege that the young woman took a strap and hit both minors on various parts of their bodies, including their faces.

After having beaten them, he filled the tub with cold water and immersed them both in order to teach them to respect their authority, police sources informed MundoHispánico.

According to court records, the abuse occurred on May 13 in an apartment in the city of Marietta where the family lived.

Police did not disclose how they became aware of this incident, which is being handled as a “case of domestic violence.”

What is a fact is that the Honduran ended up handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol accused of aggravated assault, cruelty to children and attempted murder, among other serious charges.

When she was held at the Cobb Detention Center, a state judge bailed her $ 50,000. However, even if he did manage to get that money, he also couldn’t get his freedom back.

And it is that when the jailers discovered that the woman was undocumented in the country, they reported her to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), which immediately put a withholding known as hold.

Because of this, once her criminal process is completed and she is serving her sentence if convicted, she will be deported.

The same fate faces even if it is exonerated, because for ICE the mere fact of being suspected of a serious crime is sufficient cause for it to be removed from the United States.

It is not the first time and surely it will not be the last time that such a case occurs in the United States.

In fact, almost daily the Georgian authorities send me emails informing me of arrests they make and that have something to do with the Hispanic community.

Many of those cases have to do with sexual or physical abuse against minors, such as the story I just told you.

Everything indicates that our people do not want to understand that, although they have been raised in this way or even if in most Latin American countries, corporal punishment of children is not considered a crime or does not have greater repercussions, here is the opposite.

Believe it or not, just for slapping another person and someone can be arrested on the charge of simple assault. And not to mention when there were major injuries, such as bruising or bleeding, as that becomes an aggravated assault.