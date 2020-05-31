Tegucigalpa, May 30 . .- The city of La Ceiba, in the Caribbean of Honduras, celebrates tonight, in a virtual way due to the pandemic of COVID-19, its 48th International Friendship Carnival, which for the first time in almost half a century has been suspended by force majeure.

What should have been the most popular Honduran party, along Avenida San Isidro, in La Ceiba, is being celebrated with a town at home and many artists connected through social media and local press media broadcasts.

Gone is the project of celebrating the 48th carnival of the third most important city that, on the third Saturday of May, wastes color and joy with floats, costume dances, fairs, exhibitions and other cultural activities, on the occasion of its fair in honor of the patron saint of the city, San Isidro Labrador.

Nearly a million people, between nationals and foreigners, with Honduran and foreign musical groups, participate each year in the Great International Carnival of La Ceiba.

A dessert very typical of La Ceiba, the “pineapple bread”, but as a parody of the pandemic of the coronavirus that the country is experiencing, has served to give the carnival of the also known as “The bride of Honduras “and” Ceibita la bella “, for the hospitality and joy of its people.

In declarations to the local press, some Ceibeños have said that the issue is that they cannot be left “without a carnival”, and that they are celebrating it “locked up, dancing and tasting our meals such as coconut bread, baleadas, pastelitos of meat, snail soup, machuca (green banana puree with coconut milk), fish and roast meat. “

“Ceibeños are happy people” and “a curfew due to the pandemic will not kill us with joy,” said a man who identified himself as Julián Casildo, of the Garifuna (black) ethnic group.

The carnival should have been held on the 23rd, but since March 27 the mayor of La Ceiba, Jerry Sabio, announced that all the celebrations of the city’s fair were canceled.

The popular carnivals that were held in different neighborhoods of the city were also canceled in the week of the third Saturday in May.

Before the cancellation of the patron saint festivities, tourism authorities and other sectors had the idea of ​​celebrating the carnival in a virtual way, for which artists such as Moisés Canelo invited, who began their participation interpreting one of the songs with which the city identifies : “Moonlight night in La Ceiba”.

The atmosphere of La Ceiba is full of music, with drums, guitars, maracas, trumpet, drums and other instruments, to celebrate the now first virtual carnival of the port city of the Ceibeños, who also virtually chose the queen of the carnival and the isidra fair.

Some artists are participating from other countries such as the United States, Mexico, Spain and Costa Rica.

Marlon Garay did it from Miami, the southern United States, while others from their homes in various regions of the Central American country.

Julio Quan and Lidio Latin Band began performing “Baila como Juana la cubana”.

Guitar in hand, the young Alline Fonseca joined in, while DJ Kabeto was accompanied by percussion.

From Panama, with guitar chords, Eduardo Umanzor participated with the theme “Welcomo yo San Pedro”. The carnival will end around 06:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on Sunday, said one of the promoters of the virtual artistic event.

La Ceiba is located in front of the sea, in the department of Atlántida, at the foot of one of the highest elevations in the country, the Pico Bonito National Park.

In the face of the emergency that the country is experiencing due to COVID-19, which also in the department of Atlántida, the Mayor of La Ceiba decided that the budget allocated for carnival should be allocated to the emergency due to the coronavirus.

.