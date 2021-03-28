Honduran boy crosses the border alone to find his mother

Snyder hadn’t eaten or slept since arriving at the Texas-Mexico border.

TEXAS, USA. The crisis on the United States border worsens with the arrival of thousands and thousands of immigrants day by day, almost all are Central Americans and unaccompanied minors.

They are fleeing the violence, poverty and misery that prevails in their countries, hoping for the immigration policies of President Joe Biden. This is the case of Synder, a Honduran boy of only 9 years old who undertook the migratory route completely alone.

The minor crossed the border between Mexico and Texas, United States, along with dozens of immigrants. Snyder is looking to reunite with his mother, whom he has not seen since he was 6 years old.

The Honduran journalist Maity Interiano He interviewed little Snyder and asked him how he faced, at his young age, the migratory journey to the United States. The boy replied that he left Honduras only “two days ago” “to see my mother,” who left him. in the country when he was just three years old.

Long and dangerous road

Snyder told Univisión that he boarded a bus in Honduras and then continued on his way in a car until he reached Mexico border and Texas. Likewise, the minor related that there he crossed the big river in a raft with the group of people.

The minor stated that I had neither eaten nor rested since leaving Honduras. At that moment, he burst into tears, as they asked him about his family in his country of origin. Snyder showed Interiano a piece of paper with his mother’s phone number on it. The only thing he carried with him in the long and dangerous journey to the United States.

“I spent the night lying here,” said the minor. The boy’s tears moved the journalist Maity Interiano, who did not hesitate to hug him while her compatriot Satcha Pretto also expressed her sympathy for Snyder.

