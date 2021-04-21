Honda’s First Electric SUV Approaches Series Production

It is just over a year since the Honda e, the first mass-produced electric car from Honda, began to market. We have already tested this peculiar utility, and we have even compared it with the MINI Cooper SE, possibly its most direct rival. After the Honda e, the Japanese brand continues its path towards zero emissions and presents the Honda SUV e: prototype. Is he Conceptual preview of its first electric crossover, which will obviously be based on the new generation of the Honda HR-V.

The reason for presenting it in the Chinese room is not trivial. It will be your main market, will be made locally in China and may even be sold exclusively in China – at least during its first commercial bars. The prototype presented by Honda has much more feet on the ground than the Honda SUV e: concept presented last year at the Beijing Motor Show. The car shown is really close to series production, really: only its wheels, the rear-view mirrors and some aesthetic details will change.

The Honda HR-V, in Europe and for the moment, will only be offered in e: HEV hybrid version.

The front end is much cleaner than the Honda HR-V on which it is based, with an occluded grille in which the front charging port is hidden. The daytime LEDs in the headlamps extend to the front – it’s another one of those design fads we can’t escape – and the front logo is backlit. The body kit anticipates a more aerodynamic design, a design to which every electric car is due, with the aim of taking advantage of even better the valuable charge of its batteries to squeeze its autonomy to the maximum.

Some blue details and a curious third brake light, which covers the entire width of the rear spoiler, complete a futuristic and attractive aesthetic package. Although we still lack details about its cabin and its technology, we know that it will incorporate the latest evolution of the Honda Connect infotainment system. Honda has recently signed an agreement with General Motors for the use of its Ultium technology of batteries, so this Honda SUV and could use batteries of American development, something not yet confirmed by the brand.

China is postulated as the main world market for electric cars.

In the future we will have more details about this electric SUV, as well as information about its possible commercialization in western lands.

