Honda ‘wakes up’ and Esteban Guerrieri achieves WTCR pole in Estoril

Lynk & Co had led the way in free practice, but when the ‘qualy’ had arrived, the figure of the Honda Civic Type R has emerged with brilliance. In fact, the Japanese automaker’s drivers under the umbrella of Münnich Motorsport have scored a terrific hat-trick in the decisive Q3. A result that leaves Esteban Guerrieri on pole for the main race of the WTCR in Estoril ahead of local hero Tiago Monteiro and his teammate Néstor Girolami. In fact, the four Hondas on the WTCR grid have competed in Q3 and only the leader Jean-Karl Vernay has been able to compete against them.

The WTCR classification in Estoril began with a really tight Q1 in which the twelve positions with access to Q2 were very expensively priced. However, Honda’s dominance was already evident, since the four Münnich Motorsport drivers took the first four places. Esteban Guerrieri with a time of 1: 44.440 surpassed his three teammates, as well as the Hyundais of Norbert Michelisz and Jean-Karl Vernay. The four official Hyundai drivers and the four from Lynk & Co signed their passage to Q2, leaving out Mikel Azcona at the last moment.

Portuguese Tiago Monteiro has come very close to scoring pole in his home race.

The dynamics was repeated in Q2, since the four Honda riders were back in the top four positions. Portuguese Tiago Monteiro was this time with the best time ahead of Néstor Girolami, Attila Tassi and Esteban Guerrieri. For its part, Jean-Karl Vernay took the last ticket for Q3 with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR after beating Norbert Nichelisz by just over a tenth. Fruit of the inverted grid concept from the first race, Gabriele Tarquini will start first in the first race of the weekend finishing tenth in Q2.

Urrutia and Björk lead the WTCR practice in Estoril with their Lynk & CoRead news

With four Honda drivers in Q3, the resolution of the WTCR pole at Estoril seemed clear and had a Japanese flavor. No sooner said than done. Esteban Guerrieri managed to put together three very good sectors to take pole with a time of 1: 44.522, even if his starting position did not seem the best. Tiago Monteiro had to settle for second position, while Nestor Girolami was third. For its part, Jean-Karl Vernay avoided Honda’s 1-2-3-4 by beating Attila Tassi on his lap by just 61 thousandths. A result with which the leader will try to defend his condition.

Results Classification of the WTCR 2021 in Slovakia Ring

P.

PilotVehicleTeamTime1st Esteban Guerrieri

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport

1: 44.522

2nd Tiago Monteiro

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport

+0.117

3rd Nestor Girolami

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport

+0.249

4th Jean-Karl Vernay

Hyundai elantra n tcr

Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moli + 0.311

5th Attila Tassi

Honda Civic Type RMünnich Motorsport + 0.372

————————————————– —————- 6th Norbert Michelisz

Hyundai elantra n tcr

BRC Hyundai N Lukoil1: 44.809

7th Santiago Urrutia

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

+0.064

8th Yvan Muller

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

+0.167

9th Yann Ehrlacher

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co + 0.248

10th Gabriel Tarquini

Hyundai elantra n tcr

BRC Hyundai N Lukoil

+0.289

11th Luca Engstler

Hyundai elantra n tcr

Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moli + 0.337

12th Björk

Lynk & Co 03 TCRCyan Performance Lynk & Co

+0.578