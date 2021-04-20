Honda unveiled its first electric pickup at shanghai motor show 2021

Another of the great premieres of the Shanghai Motor Show 2021 is the first electric pickup that Honda already has ready and that it will launch in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, China, in the first half of 2022.

That is why the brand used this automotive quote to reveal the Honda SUV e: prototype as it designates for the moment and that it becomes its second electric vehicle in this phase, after the Urban EV Concept, and in the first 100 percent electric truck.

Honda SUV e: prototype 2021

The Honda SUV e: prototype It is the same size and almost the same appearance as one of its conventional trucks, the HR-V. Its main differences They correspond to lights, which are special, very thin and that extend across the entire width of the forehead, with which you will identify the new line of electric cars of the brand, and of course its front that shows off a new grill and pump.

On the sides, It is striking that it has built-in lights, led type, to the stirrups and at the ends of the boppers, as an innovative detail.

Behind, the stops, which are connected by a led line as is the norm today, and the bumper, together with the wheels, complete the differential exterior package because of the rest, its proportions and panels are the same as the HR-V.

Honda SUV e: prototype 2021

In mechanical matters nothing revealed Honda, although it is known that it will use the same General Motors It is known as Ultium and that it will not only be present in this vehicle but in the others that the Japanese brand plans for its electrified future.

For him inside, a conventional adaptation is expected but the brand’s new infotainment system, Honda Connect, that has voice recognition for handling and updating the system through the cloud, as well as all current navigation and security services.

Honda SUV e: prototype 2021

The brand reported that with the arrival of this truck, which also will change name When it is officially launched on the Chinese market, an ‘offensive’ will be launched with the introduction of 9 other electric vehicles in that country in the next five years.

Honda SUV e: prototype 2021

FACT

Ultium is a flexible global electric platform who developed General Motors that allows manufacturing from cars and trucks to commercial vehicles and that has load capacities of different levels and autonomy ranges of up to 600 kilometers per charge. In addition, it can be configured as a vehicle of traction, drive or all-wheel drive.