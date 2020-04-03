The Japanese manufacturer will be responsible for the design; Technology General Motors

Marketing date is scheduled for 2024

Honda has reached an agreement with General Motors to jointly develop two new electric cars that will be part of the Japanese manufacturer’s range of vehicles. Honda will take care of the interior and exterior design, while General Motors will provide its platform and Ultium battery technology, which promise autonomy of more than 600 kilometers with a capacity that ranges from 50 to 200 kilowatt hours.

The new cars will be assembled in US General Motors factories and will hit the market in 2024. Their commercialization for the United States and Canada is confirmed, but at the moment the Japanese manufacturer has not said whether they will also be extensible to more markets, such as for example the Spanish, where he recently introduced the Honda e as his first all-electric bet.

They will share a platform with other General Motors electric vehicles, such as the Cadillac Lyriq or the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Ultium batteries allow a more flexible installation than the conventional solution and are compatible with fast charging up to 200 kilowatts. The American giant boasts that they can allow an acceleration from 0 to 100 in three seconds.

“This collaboration will combine the strengths of our two companies. Efficiency in the production process will be of great value to our customers, ”said Honda Vice President of American Division Rick Schostek. “This partnership will allow us to squeeze the economy of scale to accelerate the electrification of our roadmap and advance our effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are in direct contact to see how we can expand this alliance. ”

Honda plans to incorporate General Motors driving assistants as well as OnStar safety systems. Initially for the North American market, although the need to electrify its range of vehicles does not make it unthinkable that it will somehow move to other markets.

