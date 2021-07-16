Honda: The car made famous by Ayrton Senna with which Sergio Prez has surprised

“Arriving in style”. This phrase has become something of a motto for the pilots of Formula 1 in the previews of the Grand Prix. Today, at the start of the British GP at Silverstone, we had another example with the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez.

The pilot of Red Bull has made his triumphal entry onto the English track on the back of nothing less than a First generation Honda NSX, a legendary sports car in the 90s … and with a history closely linked to Formula 1.

Good fans will remember the historic video of Ayrton Senna taking the car to the maximum on the track Suzuka… dressed in dress shoes (we will ignore the detail of the white socks because fashions have changed a lot) and with the camera pointed at his feet, recording like the Brazilian genius ‘danced’ on the pedals.

In fact, Senna was a key player in the development of the first NSX, a spectacular mid-engined two-seater with 275 horsepower… and an impressive ability to turn 8,000 revolutions per minute, a figure that even today very few sports cars can boast.

Japanese engineers turned to the wisdom of the then McLaren-Honda driver. Taking advantage of a Formula 1 team test day in Suzuka, the Brazilian was required to test one of the prototypes on the track. His verdict was devastating: “It is too fragile”. The Japanese took it at face value and increased the rigidity of the chassis by no less than 50%.

A subsequent testing session in Nurburgring with the modified car I ended up getting the Please del Campen worldwide, which after that was proud owner of up to three different NSX units that he so valuablely helped to develop.

Prez opted for a ‘vintage’ sports car for the Silverstone weekend.

The NSX was resurrected in 2015, already as a hybrid sports car in the modern way, and again with an exceptional godfather from Formula 1 as Fernando Alonso, a member of the McLaren-Honda team, who participated in the international press presentation of the Japanese sports car, now with four engines (three electric and one combustion) and its power raised to 575 horses.

