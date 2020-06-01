The operation must be carried out in June

Five-year warranty offered

Honda has announced the launch of a financing promotion that allows you to purchase a brand vehicle without paying anything until October of this year.

The crisis of coronavirus It has made different car manufacturers think of formulas so that their sales suffer as little as possible. It is the case of Sling, which begins a promotion that allows financing a new vehicle without having to pay a single euro until October of this year. The beneficiaries will be those operations signed through Honda Bank GmbH S.E. from June 1 to 30 of this year. The promotion includes five years of maintenance and assistance in its conditions. All the details are in the web address https://www.honda.es/cars/offers.html.

Roger Solergibert, Director of the Automotive Division of Honda Motor Europe Spain, stated that they are “aware of the difficulty of the moment, with this action from Sling We want to facilitate the return to normality of our clients, supporting them in the purchase of a new car. But it is also an endorsement of our Dealer Network, which is making a great effort to overcome the situation we find ourselves in. ”

The offer allows accrued interest to accrue to outstanding capital during the grace months. The offer is always subject to approval by the financial institution and is valid until June 30, 2020 in the Official Network of Honda Dealers in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands. The five years of warranty and roadside assistance are three original plus two mechanical warranty extension according to contractual conditions. The Honda Maintenance Contract includes the scheduled revisions by the brand, spare parts, original parts except wear and labor during those five years or 100,000 kilometers.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.