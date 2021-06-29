Honda Prologue: This is how the first electric SUV of the Japanese firm will be called

Many of you may not know it, but Honda is the world’s largest engine manufacturer. In this business unit not only propellants for vehicles are registered, we must also add all those that give life to their motorcycles, boats and an endless number of other products. However, the electrification of the automotive sector He’s putting her on the ropes Especially since it has to comply with the stringent emission regulations.

Be that as it may, the firm has been working for years to offer vehicles with some degree of electrification. One of the most unknown, and reviled, by the European public is the Clarity Fuel Cell. In fact, a few days ago we learned that it will be leaving the market very soon. Well, it seems that it will take over shortly, although not as one might expect. We know, because they have published a teaser to announce its next electric model: the Honda Prologue SUV…

The technology that will bring the future Honda Prologue to life is what General Motors has developed …

As you know, because we have told it, Honda has established an alliance with General Motors. The collaboration agreement is focused on the development of electric vehicles based on the technology created by the American group. Well, the Honda prologue It will be the first model that the Japanese firm puts on the market as a result of this union. If all goes according to plan, you should start sales in North America in 2023 or 2024.

For the moment the data we have on the future Honda Prologue is limited. The Japanese brand’s marketing office points out that it will be a highly competitive SUV with the functionality expected by its customers. In addition, they point out that name Prologue symbolizes the start of a new series of high volume electric models (BEV). But there is more, since they also officially confirm that it will not only reach the market …

If everything goes according to plan Acura will also put on the market a derivative of the Honda Prologue. As with its “brother”, the technical data of this model is a mystery beyond knowing that it will be based on General Motors EV platform. In addition, everything seems to indicate that both vehicles could be manufactured by the American giant in one of the many centers that they have distributed in Mexico or USA.

At the moment that is all we can say, although rumors indicate that the Prologue will be smaller than the Acura version. Be that as it may, Honda calls us to a later date to release more details of this electric SUV. However, if you want to be aware of everything, you can follow this dedicated website (here) in which they will reel off each of the news that are seeing the light.

Source – Honda