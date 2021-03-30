Honda presents Álvaro Bautista’s new motorcycle

Mar 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM CEST

One day before the start of the collective tests in Barcelona, ​​the Honda HRC team has unveiled the colors of the motorcycles they will ride this season Álvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam. HRC’s goal is for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade to allow them to improve on last year’s discreet results, although the bike does not represent a great evolution.

“We have had a longer winter and this has been a bit strange. But I have trained a lot and I have been very busy at home because I have been a father for the second time. I can’t wait to go back to racing and I am happy with the bike.” , has commented Álvaro Bautista.

“There have been no major changes, but there have been small evolutions that should give us a better base setup. We have worked in many areas, especially electronics, and we have focused on trying to find the best possible rear grip.”

“Now we will take advantage of the tests of these days to have everything in its place and try to have a more balanced bike. It has been difficult to make great strides forward last year due to the pandemic, but we have still managed to obtain good results and some podiums. Now We have a year of experience and, if this season can be more normal, I think we can fight for better places and maybe for victories. ”

For its part, Leon haslam has pointed out that: “It has been a complicated winter and I have had to delay my training plan in a way, but I have been at the top these months, spending time in Barcelona, ​​where I have done a bit of flat track, mini bike, trial and resistance . I honestly feel stronger and fitter than ever before and am happy to get back on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Last year was a learning experience and the season was short and intense. But now we have a lot more data at our disposal. and I hope I can start the weekends on a better base. ”

Former pilot Leon camier, who opens as head of the team, acknowledges that “going from rider to team manager has been a complicated decision, but this opportunity to work with Honda and HRC has made everything easier. I have a lot of experience in the Superbike World Championship and I think I can contribute to this exciting project. Last year was not easy for anyone and the development of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, a brand new bike, was constrained by the pandemic and the limited testing time. Even so, it paid off. Well, it was fast from the start and in the last few months there has been a lot of work behind on every aspect of it. We can step up and fight for as much as possible this year. “