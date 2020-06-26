The list of brands that are beginning to join the call for not investing in advertising on Facebook and Instagram continues to grow, the most recent being the automotive giant Sling.

On Friday it was revealed that the American subsidiary of the Japanese manufacturer became one more firm that is part of the growing advertising boycott against the company of Menlo Park.

Many brands, one voice

It all started with a call made by different groups defending civil rights and for racial justice such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), by calling advertisers to stop their advertising investments on Facebook and Instagram during the month of July.

To this call has been added American Honda announcing that it would join the boycott including its main brands such as Honda and Acura. He also indicated that he supports the movement against racism.

“For the month of July, American Honda will retain its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to support united people against hate and racism. (…) This is an alignment with the values ​​of our company, which are based on human respect, ”said the firm in a statement quoted by CNBC.

The representation in the United States of the Japanese automaker joins a list of brands that is growing and that is formed so far by The North Face, Verizon, Magnolia Pictures, REI, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and Ben & Jerry’s and, more recently, the consumer products giant, Unilever.

Facebook’s reaction must be

On Friday social network CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that they will implement changes to their advertising policy to ban ads that claim that people of a specific race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, gender, sexual orientation, or immigration origin are a threat to the physical safety or health of anyone else .

While this can be interpreted as a response to the pressure from the growing boycott, it is still too early to know if you will be able to stop the impact on your business.

In this regard, it is worth noting that, although Honda is not among the top advertisers on Facebook, it is still a major company, according to CNBC, the Japanese automaker invested around $ 1.1 million in advertising on the social network during 2019.

In that sense, so far Unilever, Honda and Verizon are the brands with the greatest weight according to analysts, the problem will worsen for the Menlo Park firm if one of the top 10 advertisers joins this boycott: Disney ($ 210 million), P&G ($ 77 million), U.S. Bereau ($ 51 million), Donald Trump’s presidential re-election campaign ($ 40 million), Home Depot ($ 38 million), CBS ($ 32 million), Wix.com, Inc. ($ 32 million), Purple Innovation, LLC ($ 31 million) ), Domino’s Pizza ($ 30 million), Sprint ($ 29 million).

On this subject, it is worth remembering that today the position of firms on social or political concerns is a factor that the consumer considers. In this regard, the Edelman Trust Barometer 2019, indicates that for the 73 percent of consumers globally, companies can (and should) take and take actions to improve or benefit economic and social conditions within the communities where they operate. Those who do not, have some impact, the best example is what happens with Facebook.

