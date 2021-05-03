Honda n7x concept advance suv 7 seats

Intended to replace the BR-V in Asian markets and enter emerging markets from other latitudes, the Honda N7X Concept previewed in Indonesia previews what will be a new seven-seat SUV that has been developed by the Asia-Pacific division of the Japanese brand.

The name N7X stands for New 7 Seater eXcitement, of course referring to the seven-seat interior; the exciting thing … we’ll see. While they call it concept its lines look like what might as well be a production ready model, lacking the usual oversized wheels or tiny mirrors.

Honda N7X Concept

In front of the design there are no surprises in large part because of the generously sized emblem that is located in the center of the grille. The Honda N7X Concept also has LED lighting for daytime running in two sectionsOn the side, there is no lack of black appliques in the wheel arches and the rear doors stand out, whose size will undoubtedly facilitate access to the third row of seats.

Behind we find a spoiler on the top of the glass, some brake lights also with led lighting and a black fender with a chrome appliqué or at least a gloss finish with which it is also in the lower front part of the Honda N7X Concept.

So far Honda has not revealed any more previous information about the N7X Concept, reserving everything for its official presentation that will take place on June 6. There we will know its interior and we will have confirmation about its engines, which could be a 1.0 turbo with 120 horsepower and a 1.5-liter with 122 horsepower.