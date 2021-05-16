Honda maintains close ties with Münnich Motorsport in WTCR

Münnich Motorsport has become the best possible partner for Honda in his program at WTCR. The German team has proven to be a serious structure capable of taking on the challenge of manage the four Honda Civic Type R TCR of the Japanese firm. And, if at first the Honda project in the WTCR was divided between two structures, with Boutsen Ginion Racing or KCMG sharing this role with Münnich Motorsport, since last year the responsibility has fallen exclusively on René Münnich’s team. And so it will continue to be at least in 2021.

Honda Racing has reaffirmed its partnership with Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR after achieving up to five wins last season, so the German team will put the brand’s four Honda Civic Type Rs back on track. As established by the regulations of the World Cup, the training will be divided into two structures -identities- to fight in the same conditions for the team title. Thus, Esteban Guerrieri and Néstor Girolami will compete under the All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport banner, while Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will compete under the All-Ink.de Münnich Motorsport team umbrella..

In relation to this increasingly close link between Honda and Münnich Motorsport, Dominik greiner as director of the team he has assured: «We are very happy to maintain this link with Honda and continue to compete with all four Honda Civic Type R TCRs in WTCR under the two identities offered by All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport and All-Inkl.de Münnich Motorsport in 2021. We did a great job to lead the two teams in parallel for the first time in WTCR in 2020. We finished happy with our performance and the lessons we learned last season. The new campaign starts next month and we are ready».