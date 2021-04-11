Honda Jazz Crosstar e: HEV 2021: we tested the new SUV

The same practicality and efficiency of the Honda Jazz is dressed as an apparent SUV in this Crosstar version. And that’s what it’s all about: don’t expect strict “off road” qualities, but more dynamic versatility and ECO label.

April 11, 2021 (08:30 CET)

Honda Jazz Crosstar e: HEV 2021: we tested the new car, with SUV style and ECO label.

This new generation Honda Jazz We have already told you almost everything, and practically all of that goes for this new version Crosstar, that makes its image the reason for its existence. Perimeter protectors bodywork, prominent front grille, roof bars and 16-inch wheels with higher profile tires, which minimally increase the aCrosstar Ground Clearance (16mm) and the total (30 mm up to the bars), give it that image and those attributes that enhance its appearance and improve its functionality … also to the minivan format of Jazz itself.

In this sense, el Crosstar is the same fine example of a practical and ingenious car and with a particularly advantageous size / space ratio. What its larger wheels may influence does not seem to imply a very different dynamic.

Honda Jazz Crosstar.

The new Honda Jazz Crosstar has a balanced and pleasant overall touch that makes you feel comfortable and natural to drive in the city and on the highway. Yes it is true that for him biggest ball of your tires (185/60 R16 by 185/55 R16 of the Jazz), this variant improves its pothole on floors in bad condition, as well as that by flexing somewhat more in strong supports it can become more imprecise to drive.

SPACE

Honda Jazz Crosstar e: HEVFront width 140 cm Rear width 139 cm Front height 95/102 cm Rear height 92 cm Leg room 74 cm Luggage compartment 304 liters

But The Crosstar will not encourage you to radicalize your driving and it will allow you to hit potholes, tackling garage ramps or crossing curbs with greater carefreeness in a typical urban setting than Jazz himself.

Honda Jazz Crosstar: this is the interior.

Honda Jazz Crosstar: efficiency hybrid SUV

And that’s where too the Honda Jazz Crosstar is best mimicked for efficiency and the response of its hybrid mechanics. The mechanical scheme is somewhat curious, or rather its modes of operation. Combines an efficient 1.5 gasoline engine that alone announces an extraordinary thermodynamic efficiency of 40.5%, with another electric one that is powered by a compact lithium battery (combined power is 109 hp).

BENEFITS

Honda Jazz Crosstar e: HEVAccel. 0-100 km / h 9.09 seconds Accel. 0-1000 meters 31.11 seconds Overtaking 20-50 km / h 2.8 s Overtaking 80-120 km / h 6.8 s Braking from 120 km / h 55.62 meters

Curiously, the gasoline engine only operates as a propeller by directly moving the wheels from medium-high speeds under favorable conditions. In all other situations, it works by moving a generator that either charges the battery, or produces the energy required by the electric motor (or both), which is what usually moves the wheels.

Honda Jazz Crosstar.

With sufficient battery charge (the recharging cycles are very fast both due to the gasoline engine and in the braking and deceleration phases), The Honda Jazz Crosstar rolls silently and efficiently with the electric motor, and there are many moments that for tens and hundreds of meters it manages to do it even at highway speeds. All these cycles are combined automatically and are intervened by a change that simulates the typical operation of CVTs.

CONSUMPTION

Honda Jazz Crosstar e: HEVConsumption in the city 3.2 l / 100 km Consumption on the road 5.2 l / 100 km Average consumption 4.4 l / 100 km

This greatly affects your driving in moments of medium and strong acceleration, and in many others in which you do not find a relationship between the operating regime of the gasoline engine and the pace of travel. In return, consumption, especially in the city, is excellent, although on the road, with worse aerodynamics, it consumes up to three tenths more than the normal Jazz.

Honda Jazz Crosstar: our assessment

In short, and in conclusion, the Halo of a technological, reliable and quality brand that Honda has, nobody disputes it. Neither this Jazz Crosstar, an enviable urban model, in addition, for its practicality, efficiency and appearance; but in this segment, its price, also due to the slab that means offering only a very complete equipment, it’s a bit daring.