The commercial landing of the new Jazz will take place in mid-2020

One of the two bodies gives the car a crossover look

The new Honda Jazz 2020 gives the face with a hybrid propulsion system as a great novelty and with the possibility of choosing between two different bodies, one of them with a more rustic air. It will be available from summer 2020 from 22,900 euros.

The new generation of Honda Jazz reaches segment B with a clear objective, the Toyota Yaris. Like its Japanese neighbor, it incorporates a hybrid motorization. The decision to equip such an engine is due to the fact that Honda pursues the objective of having its main European models have an electric propulsion system by 2022.

He Honda Jazz 2020 is the first model in the Japanese range to incorporate the new emblem e: HEV. In this way, the utility becomes the first example of the denomination Honda e: Technology, which will apply to all future Honda electrical products. It will be present at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

HONDA JAZZ 2020: EXTERIOR

The aesthetic evolution of Honda Jazz 2020 Compared to its predecessor, it results in a vehicle with a simpler design and fluid lines. For example, the A-pillar reduces its width by half, resulting in improved visibility. This detail and others do not prevent the car from improving its torsional rigidity.

The side of the car features an upper part with more marked and vertical lines, which places a special emphasis on the rear fender and wheel arches. The result is a feeling of greater spaciousness than that of its predecessor. The rear, for its part, is a new example of cleaning, and presents optics arranged horizontally and a small roof spoiler.

Another of the great novelties of Honda Jazz 2020 is the appearance of the version Crosstar, a crossover-looking body. It is based on increased height, a unique front grille design and integrated roof bars.

HONDA JAZZ 2020: INTERIOR

Sling has sought to move into the Jazz 2020 the cleanliness of the exterior design, something that is noticeable, for example, in a clear dashboard. There is also an armrest in the center console, something that is not typical of this segment. The seats, meanwhile, are wider and offer a stabilizing body design. Its supports are designed to relieve fatigue. Also, in the version Crosstar the upholstery is waterproof.

The Japanese brand ensures that this new Honda Jazz 2020 It is a class leader in interior space, something that has been accomplished with clever solutions like placing the fuel tank in the center of the chassis, just under the front seats. This also allows to have the system Honda Magic Seats In the back. These seats can be fully folded down to achieve the highest possible load capacity.

It also improves the infotainment system, which can now double as a Wi-Fi hotspot. The 9-inch LED touch screen offers a user-like interface Smartphone. In addition, it supports protocols Apple CarPlay Y Android Auto. For its part, the control panel has a screen TFT seven inches.

Just below the multimedia screen appear the controls of the climate control, something for which Honda has once again resorted to physical controls. According Takeki Tanaka, leader of the Jazz project, the Japanese firm has opted for such a solution to avoid distractions. “We have changed our digital display for physical controls for functional reasons. Feedback with our customers pointed out that the digital controls were not intuitive to use.” In addition, Honda ensures that it has simplified the operations to be performed on the multimedia system by up to 58%.

HONDA JAZZ 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Honda Jazz 2020 It incorporates an interesting battery of driving aids and security systems. In this sense, the Honda Sensing adds to the existing functions a wider high-definition camera that replaces the previous model and radar configuration. With it you can better see what is happening outside the vehicle.

On the other hand, the impact prevention and mitigation system –CMBS– has been improved with the function of night driving with detection of pedestrians and cyclists on unlit roads and with the ability to apply the brakes when detecting a vehicle that crosses or joins the rail. Adaptive Cruise Control –ACC– now incorporates the low-speed monitoring function in traffic jams, the lane keeping system and the road keeping system on urban, rural and motorway roads.

HONDA JAZZ 2020: MECHANICAL

He Honda Jazz 2020 It is sold in Europe with a hybrid drive system of two electric motors – one that acts as a generator and the other as an impeller – that is based on three keys, which are performance, ease of driving and fuel economy. It is a system designed exclusively for this vehicle.

The power of the complete set is 109 horsepower, while its maximum torque is 253 Newton meter. All in all, the Honda Jazz is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 9.4 seconds, in addition to reaching a top speed of 175 km / hour. The average fuel consumption according to the WLTP homologation protocol is 4.5 l / 100 km.

HONDA JAZZ 2020: PRICES

The Honda Jazz will be available from the summer of 2020 from 22,900 euros, which will be 27,900 euros in the Crosstar version.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 03/31/2020 Honda confirms the reason that the Jazz has physical controls for the climate control. 02/13/2020 Honda Jazz prices confirmed 01/23/2020 Honda confirms new details about the Jazz 2020. 10/23/2019 Honda reveals the first data and images of the Jazz 2020. 10/22/2019 Final appearance leaking of the car. 10/16/2019 Honda presents a teaser of the new model. 10/08/2019 Confirmation of the presentation date of the Honda Jazz 2020.

