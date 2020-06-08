Sling is investigating a possible cyber attack. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After experiencing problems with its systems in Europe and Japan, automaker Honda is investigating a possible cyber attack.

Company sources told Sky News that suspicions point to "result of unauthorized attempts to violate their systems".

“Honda can confirm that there is a problem with its IT network, which is currently under investigation to understand the cause,” the Japanese giant admitted in a statement.

“At the moment, there is no effect on Japanese production or distribution activities, as well as no impact for customers,” he added.

According to the text, “we can confirm some impact in Europe and we are currently investigating the exact nature.”

The British chain recalled that the alleged cyber attack comes three years after Honda suspended production at one of its plants in Japan after discovering ransomware on its internal network.

For Sky News, the episode only highlights “the increasing vulnerability of multinationals amid the rise of teleworking due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Honda is only the last of the companies affected by cybersecurity problems since the outbreak of COVID-19.

In mid-May 2020, it was revealed that the low-cost airline EasyJet had suffered the theft of information from nine million customers, including the credit card details of a couple of thousand.

“Since we learned about the incident, it has become clear that due to COVID-19 there is intense concern about the use of personal data for online scams,” said company CEO Johan Lundgren on that occasion.

CNN reported that the company has its 334 planes on the ground and only operates emergency flights. However, the travel reservation is still open.

