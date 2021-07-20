Honda HR-V 2021: the hybrid SUV with three engines | Motor

Honda presents the new Honda HR-V 2021, a hybrid SUV that boasts three engines and that will hit the Spanish market during the last quarter of the year.

The world of SUVs and electric mobility are becoming more and more unified. Proof of this is the new Honda HR-V 2021, a model that lands with great force and with important novelties ready to establish a new path in the brand. In this way, Honda is preparing to fight a tough war in a complicated sector but with a bet that, a priori, is convenient.

And is that the Japanese SUV arrives as an SUV with important developments in all aspects. Now, the brand has opted for a cleaner and more purified design, a greater technological endowment and, above all, for a mechanical section willing to dictate the standards within the brand.

The new Honda HR-V 2021 arrives

At the aesthetic level we find what Honda has called Noiseless Design, or what is the same, a clean, purified design and without showing off of any kind. This philosophy can be seen in the front, where a semi-faired grille stands out, a bumper without any ornamentation and some thin and elongated LED headlights.

The side continues with the same canons as it does not appreciate any line of tension to accommodate the rear. Here some pilots show up joined together by a row of LED lights and a gate and a bumper in which we continue to observe no aesthetic exaggeration.

Something similar happens in the cabin from the hand of a digital dashboard, a completely round steering wheel and a slightly raised infotainment system screen. It is also worth mentioning the air conditioning controls which, despite market trends, are physical.

But the most interesting point of the new Honda HR-V is really found in its mechanical section. Here sits a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle combustion propellant that, together with two electric motors, produces 131 hp and 253 Nm of torque. Under normal conditions, one of the electric motors is responsible for moving the car, while the gasoline one acts as a generator and only comes into action when a lot of power is demanded. At the moment the capacity of the battery is unknown.

With all this, the Honda HR-V 2021 It is now ready to hit the asphalt, an event that will take place in Spain next February 2022. It will be one of Honda’s two stars next year, as it will also launch the new Civic (also hybrid). They are only two tips of the iceberg of the brand’s ambitious strategy, which wants to achieve zero emissions by 2035 and for this it will invest 38,000 million euros in six years.

This article was published in Top Gear by Javier López.